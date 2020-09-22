FROGS & SNAKES ALIVE! PKR’S INAMAN REP KENNY CHUA WHO DEFECTED TO JOIN MUSA AMAN’S BOTCHED COUP IS NOW OFFICALLY A STAR MEMBER – JUST HOURS AFTER JEFFREY KITINGAN’S ‘NO’ TO ‘INDIES’ FOR HIS PARTY

KOTA KINABALU –  Inanam Independent candidate Kenny Chua officially became a member of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) today just hours after the party president distanced himself from supposed STAR-friendly Independents.

At a membership ceremony attended by STAR information chief Jeffery Kumin, Chua told reporters that despite standing for the state election under an independent polling logo, the Inanam seat will effectively belong to STAR if he emerges victorious.

When asked to explain why he had decided to join STAR, the former PKR man said he wanted to return to his roots and focus on more local issues.

