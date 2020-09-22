GOOD NEWS FOR SABAHANS WISHING TO GO HOME TO VOTE – NO QUARANTINE WHEN THEY RETURN AFTER VOTING

Sabahans returning to Peninsular Malaysia after voting in the state election will not need to undergo the compulsory 14-days quarantine.

The long-awaited clarification from Senior Minister Ismail Sabri comes amid rising backlash and suspicion that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin might make use of Covid-19 to deter Sabahans from going home to vote.

“Many are confused if they will be quarantined once they return from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak or Labuan,” Malay Mail reported Ismail Sabri as saying.

“However, I would like to inform that they don’t need to be quarantined for 14 days in quarantine centres or at home.”

Muhyiddin is leading an alliance dominated by big peninsula-based Malay parties including Umno and his own Bersatu party to wrest the Sabah government from caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s Warisan-Plus coalition.

82 new cases

Ismail Sabri also said that those who have tested positive of Covid-19 will not be allowed to vote on balloting day, which falls on September 26.

“Only three categories are allowed to vote. First are the normal voters. We advise them to come out and vote at the allocated time by the Election Commission (EC) in order to avoid crowds and congestion.

“Second are voters with symptoms. They’re allowed to vote at voting centres at a specific time.

“While the third are voters who are at the quarantined centres. They are allowed to vote as well, but they need to get permission from the District Office so that the Health Officers can bring them to the voting centres,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced 82 new cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia today, bringing the total number of active cases to 665.

Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 82, only 10 were imported cases, comprising nine Malaysians and one Indian citizen. Nine Malaysians had recently returned from India, while the other case was detected during a preoperative screening.

MALAYSIA CHRONICLE

