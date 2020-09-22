IN SUDDENT TWIST, PBS WITHDRAWS FROM 2 SEATS – EVEN AS KIT SIANG WARNS OF ‘ABUSE OF POWER’ FROM BERSATU’S HAMZAH ZAINUDDIN

In a sudden about-turn, PBS has agreed to give way in 2 seats – Tambunan and Bingkor – to Jeffrey Kitingan’s Star.

Jeffrey, the president of Star, said in return, two independent candidates linked to his party in two other constituencies, Bengkoka and Api Api, will now punt for PBS.

The surprise U-turn raises eyebrows because just a day ago, PBS founder Joseph Pairin had personally and vehemently insisted his party would not withdraw from any of the 22 seats it is scheduled to contest.

The late-hour change of heart also comes hot on the heels of calls for PN’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin to be sacked for alleged ‘abuse of power’ in ‘persuading’ PBS to withdraw in favour of Star.

“Hamzah’s abuse of power as Home Minister is for the purpose of persuading PBS to withdraw a few candidates in favour of Star and Jeffrey Kitingan to reduce the bitter infighting in the PN-BN-PBS “alliance within an alliance,” DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang said in a statement today.

“Hamzah should be sacked as Home Minister if he had threatened that he would not take action against the illegal immigrants if Wilfred Tangau, the chairman of UPKO, is not defeated and the PBS Information chief, Joniston Bangkuai not re-elected in Kiulu State Assembly seat in the Sabah state general election.”

Earlier this week, Hamzah announced that GRS allies including PBS had agreed not to contest against each other. He said he had asked some of the parties to withdraw their candidacy and told them how to do it.

“God willing this matter can be settled before the 26th or as soon as possible, maybe Tuesday we can sort all this out and make a joint announcement,” Hamzah had said.

Today, PBS and GRS announced a mutual decision to “withdraw” their respective candidates and support their other political partners in election to prevent diminishing their collective votes on September 26.

The GRS is a coalition comprising PN, BN and local Sabah Opposition parties that were cobbled together to jointly challenge the ruling Warisan Plus pact. Sabahans will go to the ballot boxed on Saturday the 26th of September.

