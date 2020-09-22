SHAFIE STILL IN FRONT DESPITE KETAPI’S NO-HOLDS-BARRED COMMENTS ON ‘CHICKENS & DOGS’ 2013 INTRUSION

Despite the brouhaha over Lahad Datu MP’s controversial comments on the 2013 intrusion, make no mistake caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal and his message of unity still have the advantage over Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN-GRS pact which includes Umno and Muhyiddin’s own Bersatu party.

A total of 2,317 navy personnel will be voting today at the Kota Kinabalu Royal Malaysian Naval base at Sepanggar, Sabah as early voters.

They are part of the 16,877 security forces personnel who will go to the polls today comprising 7,487 armed forces personnel and their spouses as well as 9,390 police personnel and their spouses.

“Warisan is quite strong, because they have a clear chief minister candidate,” Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Dr Arnold Puyok was reported as saying in the Malaysian Insight.

Shafie, a former deputy defense minister, has been forced to apologize for party mate Mohamaddin Ketapi’s outspoken remarks that the intrusion was a ‘sandiwara’ or political drama exaggerated by Umno-BN to help them win the 2013 general election.

“He had no intention to mock our soldiers and security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people,” Shafie said in a statement, while Mohamaddin has also apologized, claiming his remarks had been twisted by political foes.

OVERKILL

And while leaders from the peninsula such as Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bersatu’s Azmin Ali as well as former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and his brother Anifah Aman have rushed to attack Warisan over Mohamaddin’s comments, the accusations that the federal government had overreacted are not new.

The federal government was then under convicted ex-PM Najib Razak and many especially in Sabah have blamed his cousin Hishammuddin Hussein Onn, who was then the defense minister, for slowness to react.

The Lahad Datu incursion saw 235 militants land in Sabah after arriving by boat from Siminul Island in the Philippines. Malaysia had launched a ‘mini full-scale’ war, using fighter jets and big bombs to chase out the small motley group of mostly Sulu militants.

By the end of the standoff, around 56 militants were dead, together with six civilians and 10 Malaysian security personnel. The rest of the militants were either captured, or escaped back to the Philippines.

In a 33-minute video posted on his Facebook, Mohammaddin, who is also a former federal minister, had claimed that security forces bombed oil palm trees and homes, and that troops on the ground went in to fight with “chickens and dogs”.

The ‘war’ coincided with the country’s 2013 general election.

“But when the election was over, there was no more war,” Mohammaddin added that during his previous stint as an assemblyman, he had not come across any armed pirates or Filipinos who wanted to declare war or take Sabah back.

