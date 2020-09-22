‘BLACKMAIL’ WITHIN THE GRS? STOP BRINGING BERSATU-STYLE GUTTER POLITICS TO SABAH: KIT SIANG WANTS HAMZAH TO BE SACKED – BUT IF MUHYIDDIN DID SO, HE ‘WILL LOSE THE PRIME MINISTERSHIP’

DAP stalwart Lim Siang has demanded for Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin to be sacked for abuse of power but worries embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin might be too lame-duck a leader to do so.

“Muhyiddin will lose the Prime Ministership if he sacks Hamzah – an indication of how weak Muhyiddin is as Prime Minister,” Kit Siang said in a statement to the media.

The well-respected DAP leader made his call on Hamzah amid reports the Bersatu senior minister had said he would not take action against illegal immigrants if Wilfred Tangau, the chairman of Upko, is not defeated and Joniston Bangkuai, the PBS information chief, was not re-elected in Kiulu State Assembly seat in the Sabah state general election.

Tangau and Joniston are locked in a battle for the Kiulu constituency, a Kadazan-Dusun-Murut stronghold, in the Sabah election which is due to be balloted on September 26.

Upko is part of caretaker Chie Minister Shafie Apdal’s Warisan-Plus pact ,while PBS is friendly to Muhyiddin’s GRS alliance. But the GRS is imperiled by intense infighting with allies contesting in at least 17 overlapping seats.

“Hamzah’s abuse of power as Home Minister is for the purpose of persuading PBS to withdraw a few candidates in favour of Star and Jeffrey Kitingan to reduce the bitter infighting in the PN-BN-PBS “alliance within an alliance,” claimed Kit Siang..

Hamzah had days ago announced that GRS allies had reached agreement to withdraw from contesting certain seats so as not pit against each other.

However, PBS rebuffed Hamzah’s call, making it clear they would not be withdrawing from any of the 22 seats they had already declared on nomination day they would be contesting.

“To be fair to Hamzah, the Home Minister should be given a chance to clarify the matter,” said Kit Siang.

“But the question is whether Muhyiddin would dare to sack Hamzah, who is also the Bersatu secretary-general, considering the precarious political position of the Prime Minister, who is hanging on to the Prime Minister’s office for dear life.”

MALAYSIA CHRONICLE

