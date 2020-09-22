WITH 4 DAYS TO GO, PICS APPEAR OF BN T-SHIRTS & BANNERS DUMPED INTO TRASH BINS AMID TALK OF EN-MASSE CROSSOVERS TO WARISAN – AS WELL AS BN GUYS DELIVERING CARTONS OF BEER TO ‘MAKE VOTERS HAPPY’

Ok folks someone commented that lately its been all political news in the blog. Well there are FOUR days left now for polling in Sabah on the 26th Sept, 2020. Bear with me.

I have received mail from Sabah, plus feedback from others. You are seeing some of that feedback already. Thank you to readers in Sabah.

Here are pictures that have also gone viral. It appears to be some fellows delivering cartons of Tiger Beer.

The text that came with this picture said : ‘Wow Semua Orang Dapat Tiger Beer 🍺🍺🍺 Mana pergi gang lebai yang di Semenanjung nak haramkan beer. Tapi Di Sabah bagi beer nak undi…Mentality Retarded People’

My comments : Apa sudah jadi Kongres Maruah entah apa?

The following picture is also from Sabah with audio but I am posting the picture only. These are BN T shirts, banners etc that have been dumped in the trash somewhere in Sabah. I believe this is from some local cawangan that has crossed over en bloc to Warisan. So they all dumped their BN T shirts etc.

Finally I received this mail from Sabah :

Sabah reaching out to OutSyedTheBox

Hi hello from Sabah. Hope you are well OSTB. I used to drop a comment or two in your blog. Still following and reading your thoughts and writings though.

I’m writing to you thru email today, hope it’s “safe” since I feel the government of today is the same as government prior to GE14. Anyway I feel the need to voice my opinion to OSTB, so here goes.

Firstly regarding the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Sabah especially in the east coast region of Lahad Datu, Tawau and Semporna. Somehow I feel something is not quite right. The snap election PRN is on the 26th, it’s unavoidable for the PN, BN.

Like it or not we in Sabah are strongly behind Warisan Plus and CM Shafie Apdal.

So we hope the Covid-19 thing does not scare the voters of Sabah too much. Yes some will think twice to return to Sabah to vote because they are afraid they may be subject to quarantine when they return to Semenanjung or Sarawak. Many in Sabah will also feel the same fear to go out to vote on polling day. This is what we in Sabah here feel about the sudden Covid-19 havoc.

The other thing is about the intel on foreigners disrupting the coming polls. Haha again. Even the news that came out was not so quite right in that it sounded a bit hilarious if not ridiculous. Foreigners causing havoc and disruptions…so what are the Esscom and Immigration doing all this while?

Sorry but we Sabahans are not buying these quite easily. Yes we very much respect and will adhere to the law and authority but to be fooled again and again this time NO.

We stand united behind CM Shafie Apdal and Warisan Plus.

Thank you Syed OSTB for lending your ears to hear us out. We owe you much OSTB, God bless you. We pray for Sabah and the Sabah people. May all be well come 26th September.

Regards and much thanks,

Sabahan.

My comments : Thank you Sabahan for your comments. There is no force on earth that is stronger than an idea whose time has come. If the people of Sabah stand together to want something better then that time has come. So best foot forward. My best wishes.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

