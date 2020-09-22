BOMBSHELL – ‘MALAY FIRST’ MUHYIDDIN ‘TOO MALAY’ FOR SABAH – ‘ABAH’ CAMPAIGN STOKES FEARS GRS & BERSATU JUST ANOTHER FEDERAL POWER LIKE UMNO OUT TO ‘MALAY-ANISE’ SABAH

Prime Minister will Yassin’s flashy ‘Abah’ campaign is making no headway in Sabah as savvy, even cynical, voters there demand more than just sloganeering before they consider giving him their support.

Worse still for Muhyiddin and his GRS coalition, the term ‘abah’ is deemed ‘too Malay’ and thus misplaced in Sabah where the ethnic group is a minority.

“In Sabah, they use ‘apak’, while in Sarawak, we use ‘abai’. To use ‘abah’ here gives the sense that another federal power is trying to ‘Malay-anise’ Borneo,” Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political science lecturer Dr Arnold Puyok, was quoted as saying in The Malaysian Insight.

With Sabahans already unhappy with the federal government for allegedly shortchanging them on their rights as equal citizens and for withholding full payment of oil royalties resulting in their state’s underdeveloped infrastructure, ‘Malay first’ Muhyiddin’s ill-advised campaign is set to backfire badly.

Sabah Caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal on the other hand is blazing a trail with his ‘Unity’ campaign which has won the respect of both locals and citizens around the country.

If the embattled Muhyiddin fails to wrest the Sabah government from Shafie, he may be in for a political catastrophe which could seem him ousted as prime minister with a change in the federal government a real possibility.

“Just carry on, for all deeds are repaid one way or another. We cannot just stand idly by but must go from door to door,” a buoyant Shafie told the Malay Mail yesterday.

According to Shafie, Sabahans are enthusiastic to vote despite the spectre of Covid-19 infections looming large. He is confident they will turn out en masse for polling day this Saturday (September 26).

Who cares about Bossku

Local factors and not personality are top issues in the Land Below The Wind. Even national issues take a backseat to what Sabahans deem are most important to them.

“Personalities, family ties and track records are more important here (in Sabah),” said Universiti Malaya’s Prof Dr Hamidin Abd Hamid.

Even convicted ex-prime minister Najib Razak failed to win hearts and minds for his Umno party with his famous ‘Bossku’ campaign. Najib is slated to go to jail for 12 years if his lawyers fail to overturn a guilty verdict on abuse of power and corruption charges.

“When he first used it in 2013, it worked because his image was still positive among many voters. But he failed in 2018 because his image was marred by the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and goods and services tax (GST) controversies,” said Hamidin.

Najib’s Umno is part of Muhyiddin’s fractious GRS coalition, cobbled together just a week ago to challenge Shafie’s Warisan-Plus.

Shafie is widely expected to win with a larger than before majority, even as serious infighting and now Muhyiddin’s botched ‘abah’ campaign bring disaster to GRS.

Muhyiddin, whose PM post has been at constant risk due to his wafer-thin support in the federal Parliament, has been accused of helping ex-Sabah CM Musa Aman engineer a failed coup attempt against Shafie, which in turn triggered the current polls.

Covid wild card

There is concern that Muhyiddin might also use a recent spike in Covid-19 cases to spring a lockdown, derailing Saturday’s balloting and buying time to get his campaign right.

“Supposedly on election day, they will ask people to faint because they have Covid-19,” said Warisan’s Lahad Datu MP Mohamaddin Ketapi in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“The ambulance will come to take them away and people will run because they are afraid.

“The next thing you know is they paid people to fake it.

“Our Malay people are not so afraid, but the Chinese are. Many of them (Chinese) support us, nearly all of them. They are sensitive (and) if you say there are people fainting because of Covid-19, many will run away.

“It’s not Covid-19, it’s their act. Their drama.”

Shafie himself has downplayed the concerns and it is ‘business as usual’ for him.

“I have insisted that we obey the standard operating procedures for our safety and health, which is clearly visible when meeting the public,” said the caretaker CM.

“Widespread usage of face masks and hand sanitisers can be seen, as well as the use of thermal sensors to measure body temperatures when going into public spaces and areas.”

