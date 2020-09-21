BOMBSHELL – ALAMAK! WHO DARES TO VOTE FOR POTENTIALLY COVID-INFESTED UMN0-BN, PN & GRS! NOW MUHYIDDIN’S CLOSE AIDE HAS BEEN IN CONSTANT CONTACT WITH UMNO MAN WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, CLAIMS REPORT

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s trusted aide, the one he is alleged to have instructed to help ex-chief minister Musa Aman seize the Sabah government from Shafie Apdal and Warisan-Plus, has been in close contact with the Umno leader Razlan Rafii who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Sources said that Razlan met with Muhyiddin’s officer while campaigning in the Sabah PRN which is currently underway,” claims blogger Shahbudin Husin in his posting PEGAWAI MUHYIDDIN ANTARA KONTAK RAPAT AHLI MT UMNO POSITIF COVID-19?

“In fact, Razlan and Muhyiddin’s officer are also understood to have breakfast together with several other politicians from the Peninsula and Sabah.”

Until now, it is understood that the Muhyiddin officer is still keeping secret the information of his close contact with Razlan because he is worried that it will have a negative impact on the PN campaign movement, continues Shahbudin.

However, with the matter becoming a hot potato in Sabah, they are starting to look for anyone else who has been in close contact with Razlan.

According to Shahbudin’s source, Muhyiddin’s aide was actively involved in GRS’s election campaign and often met with political leaders in planning the operations and work there.

Razlan is believed to have been infected with Covid-19 after campaigning in the Sipitang Parliamentary constituency, an area that is being contested by Umno and its allies..

All eyes are now on Umno Sabah chief Bung Mokhtar Radin, who has been at the forefront of his party’s campaign and is slated to become the next chief minister should his party succeed in ousting Shafie.

Will Bung and Muhyiddin be the next after Umno president Zahid Hamidi to rush for a Covid test?

MALAYSIA CHRONICLE

