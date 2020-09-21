ZAHID JUMPING ON SABAH COVID-19 ‘SCARE-MONGERING’ BANDWAGON? UMNO CHIEF TESTS NEGATIVE – BUT STILL GETS COURT TO POSTPONE HIS CORRUPTION TRIAL

Umno president Zahid Hamidi has jumped on the Covid-19 bandwagon now threatening to derail the Sabah election, in which his party is expected to lose.

But whether Zahid is adding to the scare-mongering tactics his party and allies including Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN coalition have been accused of unleashing to block a stunning victory by rivals Warisan-Plus, or merely ‘buying time’ in his corruption trial or both is anyone’s guess.

His lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh who convinced the court to postpone today’s trial to Monday did not say why his client had suddenly decided to go for Covid-19 tests,

However according to Malay Mail, checks on Zahid’s official Facebook page indicated that he was present in Sabah over the weekend.

An Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii, who had flown into Sabah to help in Umno’s campaign, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Hamidi, Zahid went to KPJ Tawakkal Hospital in the afternoon when there was a break and had a test done for his health.

“For the court’s information, the test is negative. But the secondary test PCR, the result is not yet out. We are waiting for the result. We ask that today’s trial date and also tomorrow be vacated pending results of his second test. The first is already negative, we are waiting for the second,”

It is understood that Zahid underwent two Covid-19 tests this afternoon during the break for lunch in his trial today, with the first test understood to be a Rapid Test Antigen test and that he had undergone a swab test for the second test.

The former deputy prime minister’s trial was initially scheduled to go on until this afternoon before resuming tomorrow, as well as on the dates of September 28 to September 30, with other trial dates from October until next March also previously scheduled.

Zahid is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money-laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

57 new Covid-19 cases, 49 of them in Sabah

Meanwhile, according to Free Malaysia Today, the health ministry reported 57 new Covid-19 infections today, 51 of them local transmissions. The new infections brought the total number of Covid-19 infections to 10,276. Sabah recorded the highest number of infections again with 49 cases, 14 from the Pulau cluster and 12 from the Selamat cluster. The new cases in Sabah included five each from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster and the new Quarters cluster. No new Covid-19-related deaths were reported, with the death toll remaining at 130, or 1.28% of total cases. There are currently 751 active cases, with nine patients in the intensive care units and two requiring respiratory assistance. MALAYSIA CHRONICLE

.