MUHYIDDIN’S FIRST & FINAL SPEECH AT U.N. ASSEMBLY? SABAH WILL DECIDE …

As the Sabah election which many pundits predict can make or break his career moves into a heated last lap, Muhyiddin Yassin is set to make his maiden address as prime minister at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The speech, which will be carried virtually and slated for today, could well be his first as well as final one as PM at an international forum if the bets on him being ousted from the federal government once he loses the Sabah polls come true.

If so, Muhyiddin will be the shortest-lived prime minister in Malaysia’s history, having seized power only in February after a bold coup staged against the Pakatan Harapan government, in which he was then a member.

In Sabah, Muhyiddin’s GRS coalition, hastily cobbled together to wrest the state government from Chief Minister Shafie Apdal, has been beset by infighting for seats with members of the pact going against each in at least 17 seats on balloting day September 26.

Should GRS lose, Muhyiddin’s already fragile hold on the federal government is expected to loosen further – as he and his Bersatu party have been banking to a Sabah win to beat back the political advances of an aggressive Umno.

A loss may pressure Muhyiddin into dissolving Parliament at the federal level and calling for a nationwide snap general election, should Shafie and the federal opposition decide to oust his controversial administration by getting MPs now sitting on the fence to join them.

Maiden or final speech?

According to Bernama, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that Muhyiddin, in addressing the high-level meeting to commemorate the UNGA’s 75th anniversary via a pre-recorded video statement, is set to reaffirm Malaysia’s continued support for the central role played by the UN.

“Muhyiddin is set to highlight the reforms that (his administration) needs to adopt to ensure it continues to remain relevant in addressing today’s global challenges,” the statement read.

According to Wisma Putra, the special one-day meeting is scheduled to adopt the Declaration for the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the UN.

“The declaration signals the collective commitment of member states to multilateralism and to boost partnerships among the community of nations in realising and resolving the most urgent needs and aspirations of all humanity,” it said.

It will also gather and present world leaders with the opportunity to work together to further the UN’s aims and purposes, as enshrined in its charter, signed in San Francisco on June 26, 1945.

The charter calls for the UN to maintain international peace and security, promote social progress and better standards of life, strengthen international law and promote human rights.

Wisma Putra said the high-level meeting precedes the general debate of the 75th Session of the UNGA, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow and run throughout the week until September 29.

The general debate will be presided over by President of the 75th session of the UNGA, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, and themed “The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment To Multilateralism – Confronting Covid-19 Through Effective Multilateral Action”.

Wisma Putra said the prime minister will deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the general debate on Saturday.

