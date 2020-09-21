BOMBSHELL – ‘KILLER’ TACTICS ON SEPT 26? ‘THEY WILL ASK PEOPLE TO FAINT, THE AMBULANCE WILL COME… BUT IT’S NOT COVID-19, IT’S JUST THEIR DRAMA’ – WARISAN MP UNFAZED, REFUSES TO SHUT UP DESPITE ENRAGING UMNO & BERSATU WITH ACCUSATION SECURITY FORCES HAD ‘KILLED A LOT OF PEOPLE… BOMBED OIL PALM TREES & HOMES … WENT TO FIGHT WITH CHICKENS & DOGS’ DURING 2013 INTRUSION

Warisan MP Mohamaddin Ketapi fired a new round at opponents – this time accusing Umno-BN, PN and GRS – of potentially using Covid-19 to scare away voters on balloting day come September 26.

“Supposedly on election day, they will ask people to faint because they have Covid-19,” said Mohamaddin in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“The ambulance will come to take them away and people will run because they are afraid.

“The next thing you know is they paid people to fake it.

“Our Malay people are not so afraid, but the Chinese are. Many of them (Chinese) support us, nearly all of them. They are sensitive (and) if you say there are people fainting because of Covid-19, many will run away.

“It’s not Covid-19, it’s their act. Their drama.”

Mohamaddin, who is the Lahad Datu MP, is also the Warisan candidate for Segama, one of the 13 new state seats in Sabah.

His comments came even as Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Razlan Rafii, who had travelled over from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah to help boost party mate Bung Moktar’s campaign, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I am now on drips,” Razlan was reported as saying in a 22-second video.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Razlan rapid test kit showed a positive result and he is awaiting the result of his second test.

Fighter jets, bombs just to chase out only 200 militants?

Mohamaddin had earlier accused the then Umno-led federal government of creating a ‘sandiwara’ or drama during the 2013 Lahad Datu intrusion by Sulu militants.

In a 33-minute video posted on his Facebook, Mohammaddin, who is also a former federal minister, claimed that security forces bombed oil palm trees and homes, and that troops on the ground went in to fight with “chickens and dogs”.

The ‘war’ coincided with the country’s 2013 general election.

“But when the election was over, there was no more war,” Mohammaddin added that during his previous stint as an assemblyman, he had not come across any armed pirates or Filipinos who wanted to declare war or take Sabah back.

He was also upset because a lot of people died in the Lahad Datu intrusion due to the ‘drama’.

The Lahad Datu MP’s comments sparked an immediate deluge of retaliatory attacks from political rivals, hoping to seize on any political missteps by Warisan which is widely expected to win the state general election.

“Censure this guy now and drop him from the elections, please. Campaign for another candidate in Segama,” Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan was reported as saying.

Another Umno leader Rahman Dahlan demanded Warisan president and caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal to make Mohamaddin apologize.

“He needs to apologise to all the security forces who put their lives at risk,” Rahman tweeted.