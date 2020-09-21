BOMBSHELL – ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN’S GRS IMPLODES WITH 5 DAYS LEFT TO D-DAY: PAIRIN MAKES IT CLEAR PBS TO GO IT ALONE, WILL NOT PULL OUT FROM CONTESTING IN ANY OF ITS 22 SEATS – JUST A DAY AFTER BERSATU’S HAMZAH ASSURES ALL IS ‘ROSY’ IN GRS WITH PARTNERS AGREEING NOT TO COMPETE AGAINST EACH OTHER

It looks like Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s hastily cobbled together pact Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has already broken apart, with ‘D-Day’ just another 5 days away, as the grand old man of KDM politics Joseph Pairin Kitigan personally came out to declare PBS wants to be a party on its own for the people.

“From now on, we will continue the struggle on our own,” the 80-year-old PBS founder and adviser, who is also the elder brother of Star party chief Jeffrey Kitigan, told the press on Monday. (21/9/2020)

“Anyone wants to become our friend, we can be friends, especially with the federal government. However, we want to create a party on its own for the people, particularly the young generation.”

The latest crack appears day after Bersatu senior leader Hamzah Zainuddin announced that GRS had reached a consensus not to compete against each other in 17 seats that will see clashes among the allies on voting day on September 26.

But Pairin outright rejected Hamzah’s statement, making it clear PBS would not withdraw any of its candidates.

“We are not pulling out. There is no possibility for us to withdraw from the polls.

“If we want to withdraw, we could have done it before the nomination,” Malaysiakini reported Pairin as saying in Kiulu, Sabah,

PBS candidates have already been accepted by the Election Commission under the PBS symbol for the polls taking place this Saturday.

GRS is the opposition in the state election and comprises PN, Barisan Nasional (BN), Sabah parties Star, SAPP and PBS.

However, PBS which is contesting 22 seats is clashing with GRS parties in 17 seats in the polls.

