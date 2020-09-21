‘BUT I CAN,’ ANWAR CLINGS ONTO PM CANDIDATE POST – BUT SAD TO SAY, VOTERS & EVEN HIS OWN PAKATAN ALLIES DON’T BELIEVE HIM: INSTEAD OF MAKING WAY WHEN IT’S OBVIOUS HE’S BEEN ECLIPSED BY A STRONGER CANDIDATE, PKR CHIEF BUCKLES DOWN TO YET ANOTHER TANTRUM – EVEN AS HIS STALWARTS THREATEN DISSOLUTION OF PAKATAN

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said he can still garner sufficient support to be prime minister after Lim Guan Eng suggested DAP may back Mohd Shafie Apdal for the position.

“He (Lim Guan Eng) was just giving his opinion that if I can’t muster support then it should be Shafie. But I can,” said Anwar during a doorstop in the Api-Api constituency today.

Anwar was commenting on Lim’s remarks yesterday that DAP will back Anwar and Shafie as the opposition’s prime minister candidate.

The DAP secretary-general said Anwar was his first choice but added that the PKR president should give way to the Warisan chief if the latter had more support.

“We support Anwar to have the numbers but if he can’t, we should give Shafie a chance and the due respect to a first East Malaysian PM,” said the Bagan MP.

Anwar was campaigning for Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew, who is defending the Api-Api seat in the ongoing state election in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Anwar agreed with Shafie there should be a standard operating procedure to allow Covid-19 patients to vote on September 26.

“Yes, I agree there should be an SOP for Covid-19 voters to vote,” said Anwar.

The caretaker chief minister had, on Friday, said a separate queue should be provided for virus patients. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

apparent refusal to drop its push for Shafie to become prime minister as an alternative has rekindled old wounds, particularly in PKR. DAP's to drop its push for Shafie to become prime minister as an alternative has rekindled old wounds, particularly in PKR. In an immediate response, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar urged DAP to focus on the Sabah election instead of racing to break the spirit of friendship. RELATED STORY: DAP's refusal to drop 'Shafie as PM' option ruffles PKR feathers Lim Guan Eng Shafie as an alternative prime ministerial candidate was first mooted by Lim at a meeting between DAP, Amanah, Warisan and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad's group, which is now operating under the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) platform. The proposal was intended to break a deadlock between Anwar and Mahathir as neither could accept the other as the prime ministerial candidate. The Harapan-led federal government collapsed in late February after Bersatu pulled out of the coalition, along with a group of PKR defectors. Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the new prime minister after he formed the new Perikatan Nasional government by co-opting BN, GPS, PAS, PBS and Star. Despite Muhyiddin's fragile majority, Harapan and its allies have been unable to regain power. Harapan has 91 MPs while its allies have 17, bringing the total to 108. However, it is still four seats short of a majority in the Dewan Rakyat. However, the DAP and Amanah later wavered on the proposal as PKR responded negatively. The fact that PKR was not invited to the June meeting also further strained relations in Harapan at a time of heightened tension, so much so that PKR issued a gag order on its leaders to prevent more quarrels. DAP and Amanah have been frustrated at Anwar's inability to court the support of MPs in East Malaysia, particularly in Sarawak. – MKINI

