‘BUT I CAN,’ ANWAR CLINGS ONTO PM CANDIDATE POST – BUT SAD TO SAY, VOTERS & EVEN HIS OWN PAKATAN ALLIES DON’T BELIEVE HIM: INSTEAD OF MAKING WAY WHEN IT’S OBVIOUS HE’S BEEN ECLIPSED BY A STRONGER CANDIDATE, PKR CHIEF BUCKLES DOWN TO YET ANOTHER TANTRUM – EVEN AS HIS STALWARTS THREATEN DISSOLUTION OF PAKATAN

This came after Lim again proposed Warisan president Shafie Apdal as possible premiership candidate if Anwar is unable to court sufficient support.
“He (Lim) gave his views. It’s okay, we have no problem with it,” Anwar told the media during his campaign trail for PKR’s Api-Api candidate Christina Liew tonight.
“My answer (to Lim) is that I can,” he stressed.
In an immediate response, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar urged DAP to focus on the Sabah election instead of racing to break the spirit of friendship.
Shafie as an alternative prime ministerial candidate was first mooted by Lim at a meeting between DAP, Amanah, Warisan and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s group, which is now operating under the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) platform.
The proposal was intended to break a deadlock between Anwar and Mahathir as neither could accept the other as the prime ministerial candidate.
The Harapan-led federal government collapsed in late February after Bersatu pulled out of the coalition, along with a group of PKR defectors.
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the new prime minister after he formed the new Perikatan Nasional government by co-opting BN, GPS, PAS, PBS and Star.
Despite Muhyiddin’s fragile majority, Harapan and its allies have been unable to regain power.
Harapan has 91 MPs while its allies have 17, bringing the total to 108. However, it is still four seats short of a majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
However, the DAP and Amanah later wavered on the proposal as PKR responded negatively.
The fact that PKR was not invited to the June meeting also further strained relations in Harapan at a time of heightened tension, so much so that PKR issued a gag order on its leaders to prevent more quarrels.
DAP and Amanah have been frustrated at Anwar’s inability to court the support of MPs in East Malaysia, particularly in Sarawak. – MKINI