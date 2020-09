‘NOTHING TO HIDE’ – BERANIKAH MUHYIDDIN?

4. About 2000 years ago, the King of Rome, Julius Ceaser was killed by HIS BELIEVERS, Brutus on the pretext of trying to save Rome from ruin, but after that event the economic situation in Rome became even worse.

5. Brutus who successfully committed the TREASON was assisted by some Roman MPs.

6. What happened to Julius Ceaser and the fairy tale Si Kitol has already happened a few months ago in our country.

7. Muhyiddin, Azmin and Hamzah are the MAIN PLANNERS who are willing to bite the hand that feeds them.

8. In fact, the SHERATON MOVE event is the last step towards the SEIZURE OF POWER resulting in the establishment of the BACK DOOR GOVERNMENT or the term Lebai Malang is the ROOF GOVERNMENT.

9. It does not make sense for Tun to embrace UMNO and its strong supporters, PAS while most of their leaders consist of 4 groups namely – FRAUDSTERS, THIEVES, ROBBERS AND THIEVES.

10. Because they are too stupid and undignified below they are so easy to sweeten by just getting a little wage such as pocket money, free vehicles and T-shirts, car and motorcycle fuel money, they will march upstream to downstream by shouting – ‘LONG LIVE MALAYS’‘

11. It is very impossible for those in positions such as Minister, Deputy Minister and Chairman – Chairman of GLC TAKE CARE of the suggestion of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Chairman of the UMNO Advisory Council Committee for them to resign.

12. What is important for them is a good salary and other facilities such as home and entertainment allowances, cars, airplane facilities and VIP rooms, drivers and bodyguards who have to bring meeting files; they have absolutely NO SHAME AND NO DIGNITY.

13. MUHYIDDIN:

One of the TREASONS who has a history of BACKGROUND since the era of Othman Saat (Alfatihah) again, followed by how at the last moment he sabotaged Abdullah Ahmad Badawi with his statement from Singapore and later related to Najib Tun Razak in the 1MDB issue.

In order to grab the post of UMNO Deputy President, he was determined to do anything, including ignoring his friend, Ali Rustam, now His Excellency Melaka and Isa Samad, the former Chairman of FELDA.

Up to now he dare not sue Azwanddin Hamzah, a former president of the Malaysian Malay Network or JMM on the issue of illegal sexual intercourse with Nika Gee Siew Yee, WIFE Stanley Clement Augustin, a public prosecutor or the DPP at the time.

Sometimes it is thought that it is not possible for Pak Lebai’s son who is seen as a good and trustworthy boy by reciting a prayer on the TV screen to HAVE SEX WITH a person’s wife ?; evil – evil men usually do not touch people’s wives.

14. AZMIN ALI:

He worked with Dr. Mahathir and later with Anwar Ibrahim as the Private Secretary in various ministries.

His relationship with Anwar began to strain following the KAJANG MOVE which ended with his appointment as Selangor Menteri Besar to replace Khalid Ibrahim.

Although at one time it was considered the closest and trusted person Tun Dr. Mahathir but his appearance is like a snake in a blanket that is ABLE to SCREW his Master.

He is now a believer in Muhyiddin; after being appointed as the Senior Minister and for the purpose of pardoning him he was willing to make allegations that for 22 months he ruled the PH Government led by Tun Dr. Mahathir had failed to restore the country’s economy when he himself was the then Minister of Economy.

Not sure whether he DARES TO SUMMON Haziq Abdul Aziz for defamation in sodomy case – this is a very serious accusation that not only dishonor the family and even his position as a Malay and a Muslim.

15. HAMZAH ZAINUDDIN:

The Home Minister sent by Muhyiddin along with Nardin Awang, Muhyiddin’s Political Secretary to try to lobby for Musa Aman to be appointed Chief Minister to replace Shafie Apdal but the mission has failed.

Hamzah and some MP friends have jumped from UMNÒ to BERSATU.

He was also a trusted person of Muhyiddin until he SUCCESSFULLY overcame some of the founders of BERSATU for the post of Secretary General of the party.

During the first sodomy case, he ACCUSED Anwar Ibrahim of trying to seduce his second wife; an allegation that violates the law, but it is understood that to this day NO legal action has been taken against Anwar, moreover, he is now the Minister responsible for police affairs – whether it really happened or not –

ONLY JAUHARI KNOWS MANIKAM.

16. Now the people are ‘confused’, do not know the real story about Tun’s resignation as Prime Minister, so it is proposed that both of them, Tun Mahathir and Muhyiddin be presented on one stage so that the people know who is telling the truth and who is lying – it is similar with the concept:

‘NOTHING TO HIDE’.

At that event, Najib, a coward, gave various absurd reasons until the police were deployed. DO NOT ALLOW Tun to continue his speech on the stage provided.

17. At least even a NON-MUSLIM, Chua Soi Lek, has dared to ACKNOWLEDGE that the man in the picture who is having sex with a woman who is not his wife is him, and with that confession he resigned ALL POSITION, MCA Party Minister and President .

This is called ANAK JANTAN, DARE TO DARE TO BE RESPONSIBLE, not hide behind READING PRAYERS and DO NOT DARE TO TAKE ANY LEGAL ACTION – against Azwanddin Hamzah or Lokman Adam.

18. To conclude this article I have been allowed to use seloka or pantun with a few amendments by my friend, Dato ‘Mohamad Ariff Sabri Abdul Aziz who is better known as SAKMONGKOL AK47:

‘Pak Malau Trader

Local Trader

Slave Trader

Passing Traveler

May They

Dare to Debate

Reveal Everything

False Allegations ’

19. We pray that he recovers immediately from all the diseases he has suffered over the past few years.

20. For your information, SAKMONGKOL has been a Member of the State Assembly of Pulau Tawar in the Pekan Parliament and has served as the UMNO Information Chief of the Division; he was also the Member of Parliament for Raub on a DAP Party ticket.

