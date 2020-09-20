HYPOCRITES HADI & CO U-TURN FROM ‘INFIDEL’ TO ‘DEVIL’: IN THE PAST, ANYONE WHO CRITICIZED HUDUD IS AN INFIDEL, NOW ANYONE WHO ASKS ABOUT HUDUD IS A DEVL – MAT SABU MOCKS PAS TOP BRASS

PAS appears to be flip-flopping over the hudud issue now that it is in government, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said.

“I would like to thank PAS for finally showing their true colours at the PAS muktamar (annual general assembly) recently.

“Previously, they branded anyone criticising hudud an infidel, but now they call anyone who asks about hudud a devil,” he said at the Shah Alam Amanah fourth AGM today.

At the muktamar in Pengkalan Chepas last week, Kelantan Dewan Ulama chief Hassan Mohamood urged party members to stop entertaining those who asked when hudud law is going to be implemented, likening them to voices from the devil.

“Don’t fall for the voices, devil voices asking when hudud is going to be implemented. Do not ask about this. Ask instead what we are going to do as we are now part of the government,” Hassan said.

Previously, Mohamad was a PAS deputy president but was among the Islamist party’s more moderate leaders who opposed introducing hudud to shariah law.

He and other progressives were ousted in the party’s 2013 election. They subsequently left the party, forming Amanah in 2015 and joining Pakatan Harapan for the 2018 general election.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said PAS leaders now were more blatant in using Quranic verses to justify their political actions.

“It used to be that our clerics abstained from using Quranic verses in their speeches because they were afraid of the consequences.

“Yet today we see a lot of individuals, especially from our old party, using Quranic verses to justify their actions.

“Those who do not abide by the rules, they call hoopoe birds (burung hud hud),” said Mohamad about PAS’s defence of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali, who skipped the mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine upon returning from abroad.

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Yasin described Khairuddin as a hoopoe bird, which in some Quranic verses was wrongly blamed for actions that eventually brought good.

-THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.