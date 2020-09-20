SMOKE & MIRRORS OR NOT – ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN ROLLS OUT RED CARPET FOR ‘UMNO MEMBER’ MUSA AMAN – BUT ‘UNFRIENDS’ INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES – YET DOESN’T SPECIFY IF MUSA’S DEFECTORS INCLUDED – AND IF PN WILL ‘ABSORB’ THEM IF THEY WIN

TAMPARULI: Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has a right to attend Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) campaign trail as he is an Umno member, says Perikatan Nasional.

“It isn’t wrong for him to come and show his support for us. It’s like me, a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member showing my support for Datuk Joniston Bangkuai in Kiulu,” said Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin after a rally on Saturday (Sept 19) night.

Hamzah said Musa’s action was a show of solidarity for GRS comprising Barisan Nasional, Perikatan and PBS.

“It is not merely words on a poster. We are putting it into action and it shows that we are working together,” he said while addressing a crowd in Kiulu where PBS’ Joniston will be defending his seat.

So far, Musa has been seen only at Bersatu and PBS rallies and has yet to make an appearance at Barisan’s campaign trail.

Musa has also agreed to back Sabah Barisan chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is leading Barisan’s election machinery in Sabah, on his campaign trail after the Kinabatangan MP cheekily brought up the subject.

Ties between Musa and Bung are said to be strained after Musa was neither appointed to lead the machinery nor fielded as a candidate to defend his Sg Sibuga seat.

His friendliness towards Perikatan has fuelled questions on whether he has joined Bersatu but Hamzah dodged the question.

Musa also avoided the same question when asked at Joniston’s rally in Kg Nawoi on Sept 17.

Perikatan ‘unfriends’ independent candidates