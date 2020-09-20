BOMBSHELL – NAJIB MUST THINK SABAHANS ARE ‘BL**DY STUPID’ – THEY REMEMBER ONLY TOO IT WAS UNDER HIS HORRIFIC LEADERSHIP SABAH WAS INVADED & MALAYSIA LOST 2 BOEING 777 – AND THEY WILL PUNISH UMNO-BN FOR IT!

Politics | September 20, 2020 by | 0 Comments

     

    

         

Sandakan Sabah By-Election - Vivian Wong DAP and Mohd Shafie Apdal Warisan

   

  

     

Najib Razak and Anifah Aman

  

   

    

Philippines Claims Over Sabah - Demonstrators Protestors

     

    

   

Sabah Invasion by Sulu Philippines Militants 2013 - Najib Razak shocked

   

  

   

Hishammuddin Hussein - Sabah Invasion - Talking to Commandos

Sabah Invasion - Hishammuddin Hussein binoculars 2

  

    

Sabah Invasion – 6 Civilians and 10 Security Force Personnel Killed

   

   

       

Malaysia MH370 Missing - Possibilities

  

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle