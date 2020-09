BOMBSHELL – SABAH CM POST IN ACTUAL FACT A PROXY FIGHT FOR THE PM’S POST – IF HAJIJI SUCCEEDS, MUHYIDDIN’S CHANCES TO STAY PM BRIGHTENS – IF BUNG WINS, THEN IT’S ZAHID’S TURN TO BE PM – BUT IF BOTH LOSE & WARISAN-PLUS WINS, THEN SHAFIE WILL BE PM9 : BN DAN PN – DARIPADA BEREBUT KETUA MENTERI KEPADA BEREBUT PERDANA MENTERI

But, more important than that is that Muhyiddin wants to ensure that PN wins a number of comfortable seats so that his desire to place Hajiji Noor as the new Chief Minister to replace Shafie Apdal becomes a reality.

If GRS is destined to win, but BN eventually wins more seats and Bung Mokhtar is sworn in as Chief Minister, it is a failure for Muhyiddin.

Compared to if Warisan wins again and Shafie continues to remain as Chief Minister, it is less heartbreaking for Muhyiddin than seeing Bung Mokhtar take the oath as the new leader of the Sabah state government.

When UMNO wins more seats and the Chief Minister’s seat is also owned by the party, it is a bad sign for Bersatu to demand the distribution of seats in their favor in the next GE15.

By winning in Sabah, UMNO will definitely be more insistent on asking for seats that exceed Bersatu so that it can in turn seize the Prime Minister’s seat from Muhyiddin.

The fight for the Chief Minister’s seat between UMNO and Bersatu in the Sabah PRN on September 26 is no longer a secret.

Although before this, neither UMNO nor Bersatu did not nominate anyone as their Chief Minister candidate, but it started to be a problem when Muhyiddin himself openly wanted Hajiji to fill the post.

It then invited criticism from some UMNO leaders, even Zahid Hamidi himself said, between BN, PN and PBS who joined the GRS, who can win the most number of seats should have the right to determine the Chief Ministerial candidate.

At the same time, this is a challenge for PN which is only contesting 29 seats compared to BN which is contesting 41 seats.

However, because Muhyiddin has made the announcement that Hajiji is the Chief Minister candidate for PN, he now has no choice but to work as hard as he can to ensure victory in his favor.

Failing to ensure GRS victory, failing to ensure PN wins more seats and failing to make Hajiji the Chief Minister, it is a failure for Muhyiddin to defend his Prime Minister’s seat.

Although Muhyiddin announced that early elections will be held as soon as possible as soon as GRS succeeds in winning the Sabah PRN, that is unlikely to happen if the three targets fail to be achieved.

As for UMNO, BN’s victory in Sabah and successfully placing Bung Mokhtar who still has a court case as Chief Minister, it is a very good signal for Zahid Hamidi’s future.

It will automatically open space for Zahid Hamidi who is also facing a court case to be named as the Prime Ministerial candidate for BN.

Therefore, in the Sabah PRN, apart from BN and PN are vying for the post of Chief Minister, both will also be vying for the Prime Minister’s seat after this.

BN DAN PN – DARIPADA BEREBUT KETUA MENTERI KEPADA BEREBUT PERDANA MENTERI