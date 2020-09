ACTUALLY, UMNO CAN AFFORD TO LOSE SABAH – THEY ALREADY HAVE THE PENINSULA – BUT FOR MUHYIDDIN, IT MEANS LIFE OR DEATH: DUA KALI MB PILIHAN MUHYIDDIN GAGAL DI JOHOR, SEKARANG ADA HATI LAGI NAK PILIH DI SABAH?

It is no secret that the two former Menteri Besar of Johor during the era of PH rule came from the thoughts and suggestions of Muhyiddin Yassin which in the end both of them ended in failure.

Osman Sapian and Dr Sahruddin Jamal are Muhyiddin’s chosen people as he is a senior politician in the state, apart from his position as Bersatu President.

Like it or not, Muhyiddin must admit that his choice was a failure when both of his trustees were seen as weak and failed in performing their duties and responsibilities well in Johor.

Not only were they both unable to administer well, but they were also unpopular due to some issues arising that failed to be resolved properly.

In fact, the relationship between the state government and Istana Johor was also quite strained during the era of the two Menteri Besar of Muhyiddin’s choice.

At the Sabah PRN this time, Muhyiddin has openly stated his intention regarding the candidate for Chief Minister of his choice and more interestingly the decision was made without discussing with his BN ally.

The name he chose was the Sulaman DUN seat candidate, Datuk Hajiji Noor who is also the Sabah Bersatu Chairman and his choice is believed to have been made in return for his services in expanding the party to the state.

Although considered a new party and has never been tested in Sabah, Muhyiddin is seen giving full trust to Hajiji, even though the candidate of his choice is a “frog” who contested on UMNO tickets during the last GE14 and then jumped to join Bersatu.

Hajiji is seen as inexperienced and has no influence to attract the support of voters, weak in his communication and too expect help from Bersatu leaders from the Peninsula in this Sabah PRN campaign.

During the campaign period, all ministers from Bersatu seemed to be mobilized to help Muhyiddin and Bersatu candidates where all kinds of programs or projects were seen to be devoted to getting votes.

So, here and there, the Bersatu ministers came down to help Muhyiddin to win the Hajiji and recapture Sabah from the Warisan government.

Indeed, Muhyiddin needs this victory and it is important for his political survival as Prime Minister, although the risk he took by naming Hajiji is an action that will “kill friendship” between his party, Bersatu and UMNO led by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

If even in Johor Muhyiddin failed in the election of his candidate, will this same failure be repeated in Sabah?

Whether Hajiji will give him victory or defeat will definitely have a big political impact on him.

Muhyiddin’s fate as Prime Minister will actually be determined on September 26, the date is a battle of life and death for his political career.

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

DUA KALI MB PILIHAN MUHYIDDIN GAGAL DI JOHOR, SEKARANG ADA HATI LAGI NAK PILIH DI SABAH?