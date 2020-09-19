OPEN CHALLENGE TO ZAHID, HADI AWANG, ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN & ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB: ARE YOU HERE TO BUILD A NATION – OR YOUR OWN BILLION-RINGGIT BANK ACCOUNTS?

I challenge Zaid Hamidi, Hadi Awang, Muhyiddin Yasin and Najib Razak; I dare them to declare their stand!

The best news about the Sabah elections was unfurled in a banner attributed to Shafie Apdal, the caretaker Chief Minister of Sabah and President of Parti Warisan Sabah.

It reads:

WE ARE HERE TO BUILD A NATION,

NOT A PARTICULAR RACE OR RELIGION

It takes a lot of statesmanship to stake his political future in an ideal that attracts a lot of admiration for his courage and sincerity. Coming from a Muslim leader, it only emphasizes that he is a true Muslim.

In Islam, we are told that there is no discrimination. We are made to believe that Islam compels its adherents to be fair and just to all. Apdal’s banner represents this sacrosanct value of Islam.

So far, no Malay leader had ever stated so clearly how a nation should be built. Their only goal, it seems, is to establish a Malay government. Their declared ideal is “Ketuanan Melayu.” Their stand is “Ini tanah Melayu” where non-Malays will apparently be tolerated reluctantly.

No Malay leader, whether from Umno, PAS or Bersatu had ever proclaimed that under the Federal Constitution every citizen is equal before the law. No Malay leader had reprimanded when half-baked supporters of their party brand the non-Malays as “pendatang.” No Malay leader has ever chastised their supporters who call on the non-Malays to leave the country.

To build a nation, we need to be far-sighted; we must be driven by a vision that this land belongs to all citizens; we must consciously promote unity and harmony among the various races; we must condemn corruption; we must fight for the rule of law to guide our lives; we must honour the judiciary; we must uphold the principles of the Rukun Negara.

These are essential values to build a nation for all Malaysians.

Will the Umno President, Zahid Hamidi, the PAS President, Hadi Awang, the Bersatu President, Muhyiddin Yassin, and the former prime minister, Najib Razak, endorse Apdal’s declared policy of a nation for all Malaysians? Do they have these sentiments in their hearts to proclaim that they too subscribe to this noble objective for this nation?

If you do, state so now, clearly and unequivocally, that this is also your shared vision for Malaysia.

But we know that it is like crying for the moon which is unattainable. If they embrace this wonderful vision, then they are doomed to lose support from the extremists and the bigots and the greedy who prop them up.

We plead with the Malaysians in Sabah to show the way forward for the rest of Malaysia by overwhelmingly supporting and electing the candidates from Warisan Plus and PKR. Reject all the others as spoilers of our future.

In your hands rests the future of a nation that we all earnestly crave for.

WRITER: P RAMAKRISHNAN

