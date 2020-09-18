KARMA OR NOT – IF MUHYIDDIN & CO GET COVID-19, DON’T BLAME SABAH: OFFICER PRESENT TO ASSIST BERSATU’S DEPUTY WORKS MINISTER IN PARLIAMENT TESTS POSITIVE – AMID PERCEIVED SCARE CAMPAIGN TO KEEP SABAH VOTERS FROM RETURNING TO VOTE FOR SHAFIE’S WARISAN
KUALA LUMPUR — A Works Department officer confirmed with Covid-19 was in the Parliament complex on September 10 when the legislature was meeting, administrators confirmed today.
The Chief Administrator of Parliament said checks conducted after the Works Department disclosed the officer’s infection yesterday showed that the person was present in the federal legislature building about five days before he tested positive for Covid-19.
“The officer was confirmed to be in the Parliament complex on September 10.
Nearly all 91 local Covid-19 infections in Sabah as new cases edge close to triple-digit range again
KUALA LUMPUR — The Health Ministry has reported 95 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing Malaysia’s see-sawing battle to contain the disease in the country.
According to official data released today, 91 of the new infections were local transmission while the rest were imported by returnees.
Of the new Sabah cases, 76 were traced to the Benteng cluster and three to the Selamat cluster.
The cases reported today brought the country’s total to 10,147 cases, of which 754 were active.
MALAY MAIL
.