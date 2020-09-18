KARMA OR NOT – IF MUHYIDDIN & CO GET COVID-19, DON’T BLAME SABAH: OFFICER PRESENT TO ASSIST BERSATU’S DEPUTY WORKS MINISTER IN PARLIAMENT TESTS POSITIVE – AMID PERCEIVED SCARE CAMPAIGN TO KEEP SABAH VOTERS FROM RETURNING TO VOTE FOR SHAFIE’S WARISAN

KUALA LUMPUR — A Works Department officer confirmed with Covid-19 was in the Parliament complex on September 10 when the legislature was meeting, administrators confirmed today.

The Chief Administrator of Parliament said checks conducted after the Works Department disclosed the officer’s infection yesterday showed that the person was present in the federal legislature building about five days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid-19 has an average incubation period of two weeks, the entirety of which may be contagious.

“The officer was confirmed to be in the Parliament complex on September 10.