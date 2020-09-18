WHAT! YOU DON’T TRUST GOD – KIT SIANG SHOCKED AT IGNORAMUS BUNG, REMINDS HIM FIRST PRINCIPLE OF RUKUNEGARA IS ‘TRUST IN GOD’

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said he is shocked that Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin had objected to Warisan’s “In God we trust, unite we must” slogan.

Bung reportedly said that “in God we trust” was too synonymous with the Philippines which has repeatedly laid claim to Sabah.

“In the Philippines, ‘in God we trust’ is among the phrases synonymous with them. One of the villages there has that same phrase on their gateway.

“Why is Warisan copying that when we know the Philippines wants to claim Sabah?” Bung was quoted as saying by Utusan Borneo on Tuesday.

Lim said the Sabah Umno chief’s objection was tragic, especially since the country is marking 50 years of the Rukun Negara.

“The five Rukun Negara principles teach Malaysians to be God-fearing, loyal to King and country, respect the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, and to be courteous and of good morality,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said that if the Rukun Negara’s principles are upheld by all, there will be national unity as well as racial and religious harmony.

“What are the people of Sabah to expect of Sabah Umno and BN when they oppose the slogan ‘In God we trust, unite we must’?

“Are Sabahans to expect a godless and very disunited Sabah and Malaysia if Bung ever becomes the Sabah chief minister on Sept 26?” he added.

Bung is contesting the Lamag constituency and has been tipped as a potential chief minister candidate.

