BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN TO QUIT AS PM IF PN LOSES SABAH POLLS? ‘WHAT’S IMPORTANT IS THE SIGNAL ON WHETHER THE PEOPLE ARE SUPPORTING PERIKATAN OR WANT ME TO CONTINUE BEING THE PM’ – COUP PM, IF HE CAN BE BELIEVED, PROMISES EARLY GE15 ‘IF WE WIN’

KOTA BELUD: An early 15th general election (GE15) can be held if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) wins the Sabah polls on Sept 26, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin hinted today.

He said the Sabah election was vital as it would decide the future political landscape of the country.

“At the national level, we haven’t decided when the general election should be called … but if we win the state election in Sabah … we should quickly hold the general election.

“What’s important in the Sabah polls is the signal that we can get (from the people) on whether or not they are supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN) or whether they want me to continue being the prime minister because we want Malaysia to move forward and succeed. One of the ways to succeed is to stick with me,” he said at a meet-and-greet event with the locals here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, said Sabahans should help ensure victory for GRS so that the state government is aligned with the federal government.

“The choice is yours … if there is a chance to form a new state government, do not opt for Warisan because Pakatan Harapan has ceased to exist and no longer rules the country.

“I don’t think the Sabah people would still want to choose the opposition during this very critical situation, especially when the economic activities are declining due to Covid-19. We need to overcome this difficult situation and that is why we need a PN-aligned state government,” he said.

Muhyiddin said efforts towards economic recovery should be handled by both the state and federal governments.

“We have been among the best countries in handling Covid-19, we don’t want to be the worst in post-Covid-19 economic recovery. If the Sabah government is led by GRS after the polls on Sept 26, I promise to help Sabah revive its economy,” he added.

