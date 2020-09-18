AZMIN & POL-SEC HILMAN KICKED OUT FROM THEIR SERVICE CENTER AT TAMAN BERJAYA – SURELY THEY SHOULD RENT THEIR OWN PREMISE BUT PERHAPS SNEAKY DUO MAY NOT BE TELLING THE FULL STORY WHEN DECRYING THE MOVE BY PAKATAN’S SELANGOR GOVT

The Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) has evicted Gombak MP Mohamed Azmin Ali and Gombak Setia state assemblyperson Muhammad Hilman Idham from their service centre at Taman Berjaya, Gombak today.

Sinar Harian reported that it was believed MPS issued a notice of eviction on the premise because of the status of the two politicians who do not represent the state government anymore after joining Bersatu.

Hilman told the Malay daily that he was in Sabah when MPS took action.

He said the state government’s decision to confiscate the service centre was a loss to the people in Gombak Setia.

“The action by the Selangor Menteri Besar (Amirudin Shari) and the state government seizing the service centre and ousting me will only bring a loss to the Gombak Setia folk.

“The service centre is my office where I meet the people, local leaders, and those in need,” he said.

Hilman said the state government should have “punished” him instead of targeting the people.

“Although I am not a Pakatan Harapan assemblyperson, Azmin and I are still carrying out our duties helping the Gombak folk.

“If the MB and the state government wants to punish me for not supporting Harapan, they should have confronted me and not punished the people and Gombak Setia voters,” he said.

Azmin and his allies officially joined Bersatu last month. He and former PKR MP Zuraida Kamaruddin were appointed as Bersatu supreme leadership council members.

MKINI

.