‘THIS IS MALAY LAND, THERE IS NO OTHER PLACE FOR MALAYS TO GO’ – FINALLY, KU LI SHOWS HIS RACIST UMNO DNA,, WARNS MALAY YOUTHS NOT TO BE ‘DUPED’ BY DAP – AS THE BATTLE TO BE THE NEXT UMNO PM HEATS UP: ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER FOOL TURNS UP TO ‘DEFEND’ THEIR INTERESTS – HOW BLEAK IS THE FUTURE FOR MALAYS!

MALAY youth eager to join DAP must be mindful not to be used by the party but instead work towards dominating the Chinese-based organisation, said Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The Gua Musang MP also reminded the Malays in the party, especially federal lawmakers and assemblymen, to be careful against being used by the party to take over “Tanah Melayu”.

“It is up to the young Malays to join DAP with what is being offered by the party. If they think they can dominate the party, then go ahead, it would be good, but they must not let themselves be used by the party in order to control this country.

“I can’t give direct advice to them, I can only hope that they will realise this is Tanah Melayu (Malay land) and there is no other place for the Malays to go,” Tengku Razaleigh told Insight Talk.

DAP, formed in 1965 after several leaders decided to move away from the People’s Action Party (PAP) in Singapore, has always been portrayed as a Chinese-based party as the majority of its members are Chinese.

Umno has used the “Chinese card” to attack the party for a long time, accusing it of being chauvinist and supporting communism.

Over the years, DAP has tried to shake off its Chinese-label by introducing many new and young Malay candidates.

The first Malay DAP member elected as a lawmaker was Ahmad Nor, who won in Bayan Baru in 1990.

In 2013, DAP fielded four Malay candidates in Bukit Bendera, Raub, Tg Piai and Mentakab. It won all the four federal and state seats.

Current Raub lawmaker, Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji is also DAP’s vice-president.

Other Malay members who won in the last general election include Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Seri Delima), Dr Abdul Aziz Bari (Tebing Tinggi), Jamaliah Jamaluddin (Bandar Utama), Edry Faizal (Dusun Tua), Sheikh Omar Ali (Paloh), Young Syefura Othman (Ketari), and Abu Bakar Lebai Sudin (Pulau Manis).

However, Tengku Razaleigh, or better known as Ku Li, said DAP has never really shaken off its old PAP ideology.

“DAP is still the same DAP. Only the leaders have changed. Their ideology is not much different with PAP.

“They created the Malaysian Malaysia slogan to gain support and it is still being used to attract voters who share the same sentiment,” said the Kelantan prince.

When DAP was part of the Pakatan Harapan federal government, both Umno and PAS played up issues that the Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led government was run by DAP.

These two Malay-based parties claimed that Malay rights and privileges were eroded under PH because of DAP’s influence.