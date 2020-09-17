MOTHER OF ALL SNAKES! AFTER COMPLEX ‘SANDIWARA’, ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN OFFICIALLY CO-OPTS PBS INTO PN – IN RACE TO WIN MORE SEATS THAN UMNO & THEREBY NAME THE NEXT CM IF SHAFIE & WARISAN-PLUS ARE TOPPLED

TAMPARULI: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has officially become a political partner to Perikatan Nasional, as the campaigns for the 16th state election picks up pace.

The cooperation was formalised via the signing of a political partnership agreement between Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Nordin Jahim at the Tamparuli PBS service centre.

“With the signing of this political partnership agreement, the (election) machineries of both parties will be in a stronger position to determine the victory of the candidates in the state election, as well as to capture Sabah, ” said Hamzah on Thursday (Sept 17).

Also present during the event was Perikatan supreme council member Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Perikatan, PBS and Sabah Barisan Nasional are set to clash in 17 seats.

It is not clear if this political partnership agreement would stop the direct clashes among the main Opposition parties under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), comprising Perikatan, Sabah Barisan and PBS.

