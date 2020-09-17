KARMA OR NOT – PAS MP KHAIRUDDIN THE QUARANTINE FLOUTER ENDS UP IN HOSPITAL FOR ‘MINOR PROCEDURE’ – WILL HADI & CO RUSH TO MAKE A HERO OF HIM AGAIN?

PETALING JAYA: Plantation Industries and Commodity Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who was accused of breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules, has been warded at the hospital.

“Alhamdullilah (God-willing). Health and sickness is part of life. This is my first experience being warded as a patient.

“Tomorrow’s procedure is only minor. I hope I will be discharged in a day or two,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 17).

However, he did not reveal why he was admitted or what procedure he would be undergoing.

Mohd Khairuddin had said that during a check up last week, the doctor had asked him to take a break for a week.

However, his ministerial duties did not allow him to rest completely.

He added that only a few programmes could be postponed.

“A long schedule awaits me in Sabah and Miri, Sarawak at the end of this month.

“I hope I can get back on my feet. Please pray for me to recover swiftly,” he said in his post.

He was previously criticised by Opposition lawmakers for not complying with the 14-days quarantine rule after returning from Turkey.