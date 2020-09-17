AISEH! ANOTHER COVID CLUSTER IN SABAH – THIS TIME IN SHAFIE’S SEMPORNA! COINCIDENCE – OR MORE DIRTY TRICKS TO LASSO SHAFIE BY MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN?

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has been found in Sabah, adding to the increasing number of cases in the state.

The new cluster, called Selamat Cluster, was found in Semporna where a 32-year-old Malaysian tested positive on Sept 14.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient had undergone a medical swab at Tawau Hospital prior to giving birth.

Through tests on close contacts, they found that a medical officer who had treated her had been infected, he said.

Till Sept 17, 118 individuals in this cluster had been checked, and 116 individuals are awaiting the result of the tests.

21 new Covid-19 cases reported, 16 of them local