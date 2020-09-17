AISEH! ANOTHER COVID CLUSTER IN SABAH – THIS TIME IN SHAFIE’S SEMPORNA! COINCIDENCE – OR MORE DIRTY TRICKS TO LASSO SHAFIE BY MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN?

PUTRAJAYA, 11 Mac -- Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (kanan) mempengerusikan mesyuarat kabinet yang pertama di Bangunan Perdana Putra hari ini.
Turut kelihatan Menteri Kanan-Menteri Perdagangan Antarabangsa dan Industri Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (kiri).
--fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA
PUTRAJAYA, March 11 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) chairing the first new cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra today.
Also present Senior Minister-International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (left).
--fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED
PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has been found in Sabah, adding to the increasing number of cases in the state.
The new cluster, called Selamat Cluster, was found in Semporna where a 32-year-old Malaysian tested positive on Sept 14.
In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient had undergone a medical swab at Tawau Hospital prior to giving birth.
Through tests on close contacts, they found that a medical officer who had treated her had been infected, he said.
Till Sept 17, 118 individuals in this cluster had been checked, and 116 individuals are awaiting the result of the tests.
PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry reported 21 new Covid-19 cases today, including 16 local and five imported infections.
Sabah recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases – eight – including two cases in the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster.
The new infections bring the total number of cases to 10,052, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.
Fifteen patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,250 individuals.
There are 674 active cases with 13 still in intensive care units.
No deaths were reported.
The five imported cases are from New Zealand (2), India (1),Pakistan (1), and China (1).
Only one of the local cases is a foreigner.
Of the 15 local cases, five are in Sabah – two cases in the Benteng Cluster, one in the Selamat Cluster, one case in Tawau Hospital and one in Sipatang Port.
Kedah recorded 7 cases – six in the Sungai Cluster and one in Kota Setar.
Meanwhile, two Covid-19 cases were reported in Penang, and one each in Selangor and Sarawak.
In total, the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster has 474 cases while the Sungai Cluster in Kedah has recorded 65 cases.
