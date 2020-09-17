RIDICULOUS AS EVER, BUNG SAYS 20% OIL ROYALTY IMPOSSIBLE – BUT ‘BETTER DEAL’ POSSIBLE! ALSO AFTER CRYING FOUL OVER CLASHES, UMNO’S ‘CLOWN’ CM CANDIDATE NOW CLAIMS ‘NOT A SINGLE REPORT OF SABOTAGE’
Bung says not possible for Putrajaya to give Sabah 20pc oil royalty but touts ‘better deal
KOTA KINABALU — Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin asserted that a new petroleum deal has been proposed for the state, saying its aim of a 20 per cent royalty for oil extracted from its territories might not be realised.
He argued that it would not be possible to pay Sabah the royalty sought due to unspecified agreements with international organisations.
Sabah and Sarawak have repeatedly pressed for the royalty of five per cent for oil and gas resources extracted from the two states to be raised to at least 20 per cent.
The PH administration had been in discussions with Sabah and Sarawak on this but collapsed in February, allowing Perikatan Nasional to seize control of federal power.
According to Bung, one such proposal included a Sabah Petroleum Council that could secure funds for Sabahan youths’ education instead of direct payments to the state government.
“This is one of the ways to give the funds back to Sabahans as it is not likely that the five per cent oil royalty Sabah is getting at present can be increased,” he said.
Bung also said election promises about the Malaysian Agreement 1963 and increasing oil royalties were nothing new but argued that it was not realistic to expect the federal government to be able to deliver on these.
“But we have many other ways. Let us rule and we will get you a better deal,” he said.
Oil royalties has been among a long list of Sabah’s contentions with the federal government. Almost every administration has promised to solve this issue but the federal government has so far not come to an agreement via its national oil company Petronas.
Bung’s BN is part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, a loose coalition of Sabah Opposition parties including PN.
GRS is challenging the incumbent Warisan Plus coalition for control of Sabah in the state’s premature 16th election.
Polling for the Sabah election is on September 26.
Despite clashes with allies, Sabah BN campaign boss says yet to see sabotage
KOTA KINABALU — Sabah Barisan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin said the coalition has not detected sabotage either internal or from allies with overlapping claims on seats being contested in the 16th state election.
The state Umno chairman said they have been monitoring the situation through BN district polling centres but have not been informed of any such action.
Despite this arrangement, however, the GRS parties still managed to clash in nearly a quarter of the 73 seats up for election.
Aside from the overlapping seat claims, BN and PN are also in disagreement over who among them should be the candidate for chief minister.
Today, Bung also insisted that the cooperation with PN has been encouraging, saying the latter coalition has been supportive of BN’s campaign.
“We have a good working relationship with them. In Bongawan and Lumadan they came to support our campaign. We are all allies in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah,” he said
The BN campaign director previously expressed hope that there would be no sabotage as the coalition was given only a limited number of seats to contest in this election.
As the former ruling coalition, it had contested every seat in the state in 2018.
The main cause of the clashes this time around was due primarily to a former BN component, PBS, which signed on with the GRS but was contesting on its own ticket.
After triggering clashes in 11 seats, the party went ahead and expanded its claim despite a supposed truce brokered under PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
On nomination day, it emerged that GRS parties were contesting against one another in 17 seats.
Polling for the Sabah election is on September 26.
