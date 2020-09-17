SYED SADDIQ’S NEW PARTY THE OUTSOURCED YOUTH WING FOR MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG? STILL UNABLE TO DISPEL VOTERS’ FEARS THEY’LL BE DUPED AGAIN BY MAHATHIR – SYED SADDIQ REGISTERS MALAYSIAN UNITED DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE (MUDA)

PUTRAJAYA: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has formally sought the registration of a new political movement, known as Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, or Muda.

The Muar MP went to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) headquarters here to submit the application on Thursday (Sept 17).

Speaking to reporters, Syed Saddiq, who served as Youth and Sports minister during the Pakatan Harapan administration, said despite the name, Muda will not limit the age of its members.

“This party will represent all levels of society, regardless of race, religion and age.

“This party welcomes those who share our ideology, idealism, understanding and our struggle.

“Muda will be a party for all races and religions, whose leaders will be a majority of young individuals,” he said.

Asked if he will be the president of Muda, Syed Saddiq said he would announce the party structure later.

He said many have indicated interests to join the party.

“They are keen to bring new politics into the country, so that we will no longer be bogged down with old politics that has made it difficult for us to move forward,” he said.

Syed Saddiq was formerly Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) armada chief before he was axed in May. – ANN

