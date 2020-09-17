‘HIDDEN ALLY’ MUSA AMAN SHOWS UP TO SUPPORT HIS BENEFACTOR ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN AT BEAUFORT POLLS EVENT

FORMER Sabah chief minister Musa Aman, who triggered the Sabah elections but is not contesting, made a surprise appearance at a public event in Beaufort this morning.

Dressed in a batik shirt and wearing a mask, Musa was seated among VIP guests with a walking stick in hand, awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at the Sabah Farmers, Liverstock Breeders and Fishermen programme in Dataran Bagandang.

Many of those present, including local leaders and villagers, took the opportunity to take photographs and videos with Musa, and exchanged greetings with him.

When greeted by a Bernama journalist, Musa flashed a smile and said: “I am fine, Alhamdulillah. How are you?”

Musa, who hails from Kg Bingkul, five minutes away from Beaufort town, caused a stir on July 29 when he claimed to have garnered enough support from state assemblymen to oust Mohd Shafie Apdal’s government.

The following day, Shafie announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, which led to the Election Commission fixing the polls for September 26.

Musa, the incumbent Sg Sibuga assemblyman, pulled off another surprise on Saturday when he did not turn up at any nomination centre to file his papers, although he had been speculated to be moving to Sg Manila to contest.

– Bernama

