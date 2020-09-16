AS MUHYIDDIN LAUNCHES A MANIFESTO NOBODY BELIEVES IN OR TRUSTS – USNO’S PANDIKAR ALREADY STARTS DEMANDING DPM’S POST

KOTA KINABALU: United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) will fight for a deputy prime minister’s post for Sabah or Sarawak if it wins in the upcoming Sabah state election.

This pledge is contained in the party’s election manifesto launched by its de facto chief Pandikar Amin Mulia here today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pandikar said the Usno 2020 manifesto was divided into two sections: New Negotiation and New Deal which contained five and eight elements respectively.

He said the manifesto was drawn up based on several factors including changes in the sentiment as well as the current relationship between the Sabah and federal governments.

He said the pledges in the manifesto were aimed at raising the dignity and well-being of Sabahans. He said the manifesto promised to ensure the appointment of a senior minister from Sabah in the Federal Cabinet for portfolios such as finance, rural development, education and defence.

Pandikar said Usno also wanted to ensure that all the posts of heads of federal departments and agencies in Sabah were given to Sabahans.

He said the manifesto also outlined Usno’s promise to strengthen security for the people, including by ensuring that the issuance of citizenship documents in Sabah be managed and approved by the state government.

He said Usno also pledged to continue to develop the state’s infrastructure and ensure that the basic needs of the people were looked into.

He added that the party would review the petroleum revenue and royalty and ensure that Sabah is allowed to borrow funds and issue bonds outside the country with federal government guarantees.

On the New Deal, Pandikar said the points included ensuring a clean government, with all government dealings to be based on merit and the needs of the people.

He said the manifesto also pledged to ensure that all taxes in Sabah were collected, managed and distributed by the Sabah Inland Revenue Board before they were shared with Putrajaya.

