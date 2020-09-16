‘EVEN THOUGH I LOVE & RESPECT HIM, MAHATHIR’S HAS LOST THE CONFIDENCE OF THE PEOPLE’: WASTE OF SEATS TO LET PEJUANG CONTEST – HUSAM TELLS PAKATAN

DR Mahathir Mohamad’s popularity has plummeted and Pakatan Harapan should be careful about allocating parliamentary seats to his new party Pejuang in the next general election, said Husam Musam.

The former Amanah vice-president said since the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in March this year, Dr Mahathir is no longer the top draw he was in the run up to the last general election.

“Even though I love him and respect him, I think Dr Mahathir’s position in the eyes of the people continues to plummet.

“If Dr Mahathir has lost confidence (of the people) and if Pejuang contests those seats (won by Bersatu) this will affect effort to topple the government (Perikatan Nasional),” he told a Sinar Harian forum today which was livestream.

Apart from Dr Mahathir, other high-profile Pejuang members include Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah, and Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh.

However, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has not joined Pejuang, but has formed a party for youths

It is widely believed that these MPs will contest the next general election.

Husam had quit as an Amanah vice-president purportedly in protest over the leadership of party president Mohamad Sabu.

However, Amanah said Husam had quit but had asked him to be a strategist for the party in the next general election.

