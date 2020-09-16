COINCIDENCE OR NOT – WILL MUHYIDDIN WAVE HIS COVID LOCKDOWN WAND? NEW CASES ON THE RISE, 59 OUT OF 62 FROM SABAH WHERE POLLS ARE TAKING PLACE – WITH MUHYIDDIN & ALLIES ON TRACK FOR EXTREME DEFEAT

Covid-19 cases breach 10,000 with 62 new infections

THE national tally of Covid-19 infections today breached the 10,000 mark, after Malaysia reported 62 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The new cases have brought the cumulative total of infections to 10,031, while active cases rose to 668, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

There was only one imported case out of the 62 new infections.

Sabah contributed to 59 of the 61 locally transmitted cases, of which 48 came from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster that involves a police lockup.

Another four were healthcare workers at the Lahad Datu Hospital, and another three cases were detected from people entering the state from the peninsula.

The Pulau cluster reported another new infection, while another case was detected during a screening at the Sandakan Prison.

Another two cases were discovered during a screening at the Lahad Datu Health clinic.

Kedah and Penang each reported one new Covid-19 infection.

Of the 61 locally transmitted cases, 41 were Malaysians. The remaining 20 were foreigners, all in Sabah.

As to recoveries, 26 people were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,235.

The number of deaths remained at 128.

Among active cases, 15 patients are currently in the intensive care unit, with three of them requiring intubation.

