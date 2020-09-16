COINCIDENCE OR NOT – WILL MUHYIDDIN WAVE HIS COVID LOCKDOWN WAND? NEW CASES ON THE RISE, 59 OUT OF 62 FROM SABAH WHERE POLLS ARE TAKING PLACE – WITH MUHYIDDIN & ALLIES ON TRACK FOR EXTREME DEFEAT
Covid-19 cases breach 10,000 with 62 new infections
THE national tally of Covid-19 infections today breached the 10,000 mark, after Malaysia reported 62 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The new cases have brought the cumulative total of infections to 10,031, while active cases rose to 668, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.
There was only one imported case out of the 62 new infections.
Sabah contributed to 59 of the 61 locally transmitted cases, of which 48 came from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster that involves a police lockup.
The Pulau cluster reported another new infection, while another case was detected during a screening at the Sandakan Prison.
Another two cases were discovered during a screening at the Lahad Datu Health clinic.
Kedah and Penang each reported one new Covid-19 infection.
Of the 61 locally transmitted cases, 41 were Malaysians. The remaining 20 were foreigners, all in Sabah.
As to recoveries, 26 people were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,235.
The number of deaths remained at 128.
Among active cases, 15 patients are currently in the intensive care unit, with three of them requiring intubation.
Active Covid-19 cases and ICU patients on the rise, says Noor Hisham
“Active cases, which are Covid-19 cases that are infectious, have been increasing by the day while positive cases that are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) are also on the rise,” he said in a statement.
As of today, there were 668 active cases in the country, including 15 Malaysian patients in ICU. Three of them require intubation.
Six of them are senior citizens aged 60 and above, while nine are between 21 and 56 years old.
“Senior citizens are the most affected by Covid-19 but younger patients who have chronic illnesses were also found to be symptomatic and suffered serious complications, hence they had to be warded in the ICU for thorough observation,” Noor Hisham said.
Of the 15 in ICU, nine are patients who come from the Sungai healthcare cluster, which originated from the Kedah Medical Centre in Alor Setar, Kedah. The cluster was discovered after a hospital staff tested positive with the coronavirus on September 5.
Noor Hisham urged people to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the government’s guidelines, warning that the country’s healthcare facilities may be overburdened if the number of cases and those in ICU continue to rise.
New norms such as physical-distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks in crowded places must be made part of daily life, he said.
