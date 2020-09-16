FINALLY THE DIRTY TRUTH SPILLS OUT – SABAHANS SEE FOR THEMSELVES THE TREACHERY OF MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN AT FIRST HAND: JEFFREY ADMITS PN BACKING MUSA AMAN-LINKED INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES – AFTER ACCUSING OTHER ALLIES OF BREAKING THEIR WORD FOR STRAIGHT FIGHTS

This means the PN will canvas against Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), the local party which is friendly to PN, in Inanam, by taking Chua as their supported candidate.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Kitingan said Chua did ask for support and help.

“Ya, he did ask me. There was an understanding that the incumbent will be given the chance to continue (serve as an assemblyperson), so I support him lah,” he said when met at an event in Keningau this afternoon.

The Keningau MP also said that the current incumbent independents will have the chance to join PN once they manage to secure their seats.

However, Kitingan did not reveal the number of incumbents that PN is backing.

“Not all. Only a number of them,” he answered briefly when asked on whether all six independent incumbent assemblypersons will go back to PN once the election is over.

In July, Chua (photo), who was the Sabah assistant finance minister at that time, defected from PKR to support a Musa Aman-led move against the Warisan-led state government.

Yesterday, The Star reported that at least two independents are now being “adopted” as candidates by Sabah Star.

Other than Chua, the Tandek incumbent Anita Baranting, who is defending her seat, reported that her proposer and seconder were Star’s Tandek division members.

Anita, who crossed the floor last July won her seat in 2018 under a BN-PBS ticket and it should be noted that PBS has accused Kitingan’s party of giving its tacit backing to her candidacy.

MKINI

