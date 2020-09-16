SHAFIE VERY FILIPINO OR VERY MALAYAN – WHICH IS IT NOW? BUNG & ANIFAH, BOTH EDUCATED IN UMNO, TURN TO THEIR RACIST ROOTS FOR FIREPOWER AGAINST WARISAN-PLUS: UMNO CHIEF CLOWN BUNG ACCUSES SHAFIE’S UNITY SLOGAN OF BEING VERY ‘FILIPINO’ – HOT ON THE HEELS OF ANIFAH ACCUSING SHAFIE OF BEING TIED TO ‘MALAYAN MASTERS’

Report: Shafie’s slogan resembles phrase used by the Philippines – Bung

A campaign slogan used by Sabah incumbent chief minister Shafie Apdal on several billboards in the state has come under fire from his political opponent.

According to state BN chief Bung Moktar Radin, the phrase ‘In God We Trust’ used on billboards that have Shafie’s face on them resembled a slogan used by the neighbouring Philippines.

He reportedly said that Shafie should not imitate words or slogans, especially from a country that places claims on Sabah.

“Why does this sentence resemble the slogan of the neighbouring country,” Bung said, as quoted by news portal The Daily Express.

He also trained his guns on another phrase used on similar billboards depicting Shafie’s face.

According to the news report, Bung said the phrase ‘We are here to build a nation’ may also be alluding to the claims over Sabah made by the Philippines.

Sabah is in the midst of a campaigning period for its state election. Polling day is Sept 26.

Shafie is president of Warisan, the incumbent ruling party, and is facing several challengers including a new political bloc in the state called Gagasan Rakyat Sabah that comprises of BN, Perikatan Nasional, and PBS.

For the record, several politicians in the Philippines recently initiated a move to renew its claim on Sabah, including a bill by the Philippines’ House of Representatives.

The bill aims to amend the Philippines Passport Act 1996 to include Sabah on a map of the country which is featured on the cover of Filipino passports.

The bill had since received heavy criticism from Malaysia and has also become a campaign topic at the Sabah state election.

