NEVER FORGET IT IS MUHYIDDIN’S POL-SEC HAMZAH WHO WENT TO SEE YOUR GOVERNOR ON BEHALF OF MUSA AMAN TO TRY TO FORM NEW BACKDOOR GOVT BY ENTICING DEFECTORS – GUAN ENG WARNS SABAHANS AS HE STUMPS FOR SHAFIE & WARISAN-PLUS: INDEED IF TREACHEROUS MUHYIDDIN CAN DO THAT TO SABAHANS, – HOW WILL HE BETRAY THEM IF HIS PN & BN GET BACK INTO POWER!

IT is important for Sabahans to vote Shafie Apdal and Warisan Plus back to power to put an end to destructive money politics, corruption, abuse of power and land grab, said Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general said if Warisan is returned to office, it would go a long way towards getting to the bottom of the latest land grab case in the state.

“Only a victory for Warisan Plus can Sabahans get to the bottom of the latest 283,000ha forest land grab, as well as prevent more of such future land grab of forest reserves,” the Bagan MP said in a statement today.

Lim was referring to caretaker chief minister Shafie’s recent revelation that a former state leader awarded more than 202,000ha of forest reserve land under a Sabah Foundation to friends and family.

Lim also urged former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman, and his brother, Anifah Aman, a former foreign affairs minister – to “come clean” on the allegations to uphold transparency and public accountability.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should also explain, since the leaders of the previous Sabah government are part of his administration and Perikatan Nasional political coalition, Lim said.

He said Sabahans can never forget that it was Muhyiddin’s political secretary and Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, who both went to see the Sabah governor on behalf of Musa, to try to form a new backdoor government by enticing over assemblymen.

“This attempt by PN and the former Sabah chief minister to form a backdoor Sabah government failed, because Shafie countered quickly to stop the attempt to steal the people’s mandate, by dissolving the state assembly,” he added.

Shafie was compelled to call for elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic as Sabahans have to decide who they want as their new state government instead of giving in to money politics.

The Bagan MP also chided PN for putting public health at risk.

Sabah is holding its 16th state elections after just 26 months from the 14th general election held in May 2018.

The assembly was dissolved after PN and Barisan Nasional’s plan to wrest the state from Warisan failed.

Voting is set to take place on September 26.

