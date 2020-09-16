‘SOMETHING IS FISHY’ – IF UMNO’S NAZRI CAN SAY THIS THEN WHO IS BLOCKING MAHATHIR’S IGP FROM REPATRIATING INDIRA GANDHI’S EX-HUSBAND – THE ‘DEEP STATE’ OR MORE OF MUHYIDDIN & MAHATHIR’S NASTY POWER PLAY

In an interview with Malay Mail, Nazri continued to lend his voice to the single mother of three, adding that there is “something fishy” about the authorities’ constant remark on their inability to bring the fugitive to face justice, and to unite Indira with her youngest daughter Prasana Diksa.

“I have never changed my stance…I don’t believe that. I don’t believe you can’t get the person.

“I still think the government should pursue and find this fugitive. I don’t believe that you cannot get him. There were even worse criminals whom we can search and find, but to say we cannot find this fugitive, unless he has left the country. I just don’t believe that’s all.

“Something is fishy,” the former minister said.

He added that the authorities’ inaction on Indira Gandhi’s case would also lead the minorities to doubt the government’s willingness to protect their rights.

“I agree that the minorities feel that they are not well protected when it comes to issues like these, and for as long as this Indira Gandhi matter is not resolved.

“For as long as the definition of parent is not resolved, I think among the minorities, they will feel that their rights are being trampled, at all times,” he added, referring to the provisions that led to the initial unilateral conversion of Indira’s children that has been nulled by the court.

Last week, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the extradition operation to bring back Prasana Diksa, and Muhammad Riduan to Malaysia, will be complicated and time-consuming.

He said police are still holding on to the negotiation process via an intermediary to persuade Muhammad Riduan, who forcefully took Prasana and fled to a different country, to return.

Prasana Diksa was taken by her Muhammad Riduan, known as K. Pathmanathan before he converted to Islam in 2009, when she was just 11 months old.

He had also converted their three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a protracted court battle that spanned years, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

Their two elder children, Tevi Darsiny, now 22, and Karan Dinish, now 21, have stayed with Indira.

Despite the ruling, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira.

MALAY MAIL

