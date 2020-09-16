ON MALAYSIA DAY, MALAYS AT THEIR MOST DIVIDED EVER – DUE TO MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN’S ‘SELF BEFORE NATION’ TOXIC POLITICS: IN THE PENINSULA, MAHATHIR CAMP WARNS ‘HUGGING & KISSING’ PAS CANNOT BE TRUSTED – WHILE IN SABAH, PBS REFUSES TO JOIN MUHYIDDIN & ZAHID’S ‘RACE & RELIGION ONLY’ PN & BN

KUALA LUMPUR — Veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin took a swipe at PAS today, claiming that the Islamist party keeps changing its stand to suit the current prevailing political climate.

Taking to Facebook, the former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member said he is constantly perplexed by PAS, which once used to welcome DAP warmly, but then instantly became enemies after leaving Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I don’t understand PAS’ political standing. I simply don’t trust their stand as they keep changing time to time with the political climate. When in PH, PAS said DAP was all good with ‘hugging and kissing’, and those working with non-Muslims then were not labelled as ‘infidels’.

“But when PAS left PH, DAP that was good is now a bad party,” the former adviser to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He went on to criticise PAS, saying it was the same way the party viewed Umno once, previously accusing the latter of being “infidels” for working with non-Muslims, but which it later embraced in the name of “Muslim unity”.

“Even when they were solo and strong, they said Umno was their enemy. In fact, they have accused and labelled Umno as kafir for working with non-Muslims,” he said, referring to PAS.

“But when they lost the 2018 general election where Umno also lost… PAS suddenly worked with Umno in the name of Malay unity. But those days PAS called Umno asabiyyah for prioritising non-Muslims but now they are fighting together on grounds of Muslim unity,” he added, using the Arabic term that roughly means “tribal”.

PAS is now part of both the Perikatan Nasional pact with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Muafakat Nasional with Umno. MALAY MAIL

PBS not part of BN and PN ‘Aku Janji’

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will not be part of BN and Perikatan Nasional “Aku Janji” (election pledge) event tomorrow afternoon, leaving the viability of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition in question.

Promotional material for the event at The Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu tomorrow afternoon only contains BN and Perikatan Nasional logos.

According to the itinerary for the event, the only two local leaders slated to speak are Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin and Sabah Bersatu chief Hajiji Noor.

The duo are also slated to hand the “Aku Janji” document to Prime Minister and national PN head Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin will also provide a short closing address.

When contacted, an aide to a top PBS official said no party officers will attend the event.

These developments have thrown further doubts on the strength of PBS’ relationship with BN and PN, who are all supposed to be part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition.

PBS president Maximus Ongkili is part of Muhyiddin’s government in Putrajaya. Ongkili is believed to be unwell and has not been spotted on the hustings.

The party’s rocky relationship with BN and PN allies was clear on nomination day when it fielded 22 candidates, of which 16 would either face BN or PN candidates, on top of the ruling coalition known as Warisan Plus.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), a Sabah-based party and official member of the PN coalition, has accused PBS of reneging its initial promise to field only 15 candidates.

Star president Jeffrey Kitingan claimed that Muhyiddin was disappointed in PBS as well.

Six of Star’s eight candidates – including Kitingan – will have to face PBS candidates during the Sept 26 elections. MKINI