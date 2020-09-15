MUHYIDDIN BRINGS OUT HIS LAST CARD AGAINST SHAFIE – LOCKDOWN TO RETURN IF COVID CASES SPIKE – EVEN AS MOH WARNS OF MASS TESTING IN LAHAD DATU, TAWAU & KUNAK SOON

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has urged all Malaysians to play their role in stopping the spread of Covid-19, warning that the government will be forced to reintroduce the movement control order if necessary.

“I wish to remind all of us of the impact if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases and the movement control order would have to be introduced.

“It will surely be awfully bad for our livelihood and the nation’s economy. We cannot go anywhere and have to remain at home, just like what is being enforced in Kota Setar, Kedah, at this moment,” he said in a televised address today.

He added that the government will not hesitate to implement an enhanced movement control order in places that have recorded large numbers of new Covid-19 cases.

Muhyiddin said that while Malaysia has done well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic so far, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases is worrying with 615 new cases reported in the past 14 days.

This includes the districts of Kota Setar, Tawau, and Lahad Datu that have been classified as red zones after recording more than 40 cases each over a 14-day period.

He noted that the daily number of cases have reached up to triple digits in recent days, and there hasn’t been a recent day where no new cases were reported.

“This shows that the chain of Covid-19 infection has yet to be fully broken.

“Hence, I wish to remind ladies and gentlemen to continue to be vigilant. Don’t let down your guard.

“The rules relating to quarantine, the wearing of nose and mouth coverings, and compliance with standard operating procedures are still in effect.

“You must continue to be disciplined and obey the rules. This is important so we can contain the spread of Covid-19,” Muhyiddin said.

