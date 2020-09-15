BOMBSHELL – PERHAPS OUT TO PROTECT HIS STILL UNOFFICIAL ROLE AS SUCCESSOR-TO-MUHYIDDIN, DE-FACTO DPM AZMIN CONTINUES TO POKE FIRE IN SABAH – IN FIRST HEAD-TO-HEAD CHALLENGE AT ZAHID & UMNO: DEFYING PN’S ALLIES, AZMIN PUSHES FOR ‘WORTHY’ & ‘RESPECTED FIGURE’ WITH ‘CLEAN IMAGE’ HAJIJI TO BE CM – AS GOOD AS TELLING SABAH VOTERS UMNO’S CANDIDATES ARE UNWORTHY, NOT RESPECTED & WITH DIRTY IMAGE

Azmin continues to push Hajiji as ‘worthy’ CM despite lack of consensus

Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali touted his party’s Sabah chief Hajiji Mohd Noor as worthy of becoming chief minister while campaigning for the PN-BN-PBS coalition in the Sabah election.

“I won’t hesitate to say, ladies and gentlemen, that after listening to Hajiji’s speech, he is indeed worthy to be made the Sabah chief minister.

“This is not my personal view but also that of our Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Also present was Hajiji, who is defending the Sulaman state seat.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Azmin was asked about BN’s assertion that there was no decision on who will become chief minister yet if the PN-BN-PBS coalition wins.

Azmin said this was the view of PN’s partner but PN itself has a clear candidate.

“That was the position taken by Umno and BN but for PN, as mentioned by the prime minister during his visit to Sabah, we certainly have a strong and clean candidate.

“I think he should be given the opportunity to lead Sabahans after the election, God willing,” he said.

Asked if the position could upset PN’s partners, Azmin replied: “As I mentioned, the prime minister had said it openly that on our part, PN would like to suggest Hajiji as the right candidate.

“We need to assure Sabahans that this is the future for them and the state. We have a strong candidate who is able to lead Sabah and the state government. They need to know this for the election,” he added.

Muhyiddin had first touted Hajiji as a potential chief ministerial candidate for Sabah during nomination day on Sept 12 but acknowledged that it will need the support from PN’s allies.

Subsequently, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this will only be decided later on.

“BN has decided that the Sabah chief minister will be chosen by BN assemblypersons and its political allies when we have enough seats to form the new state government,” he had said.

Among BN’s potential chief ministerial candidate is its Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, who is contesting the newly created Lamag state seat.

BN appears to have a better chance at deciding the chief ministerial candidate if the PN-BN-PBS alliance wins as it is contesting more seats than PN.

BN is contesting 41 state seats compared to PN’s 29 seats. PBS is contesting 22 seats.

The coalition partners will clash in 17 out of the 73 state seats up for grabs.

The PN-BN-PBS alliance, also referred to as Gerakan Rakyat Sabah, is seeking to oust the incumbent Warisan Plus alliance comprising Warisan, Pakatan Harapan and Upko.

Warisan Plus component parties won’t be clashing with each other as they have put up only a single candidate for each seat. MKINI

Perikatan pushing for Hajiji as CM despite allies’ objections

Bersatu vice-president Mohamed Azmin Ali (left) and Perikatan Nasional candidate for the Sulaman seat Hajiji Mohd Noor, during a campaign stop in Tambalang, Sabah, today. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, September 15, 2020.
Perikatan information chief Mohamed Azmin Ali said it is confident in Hajiji as the latter has a long track record as a state assemblyman and a clean image.Hajiji is a seven-term assemblyman for Sulaman and a former Sabah Umno veteran. He is Perikatan’s point man in Sabah and the chief of Sabah Bersatu, Perikatan’s biggest component party.“We have a candidate with a clean and long record of service to the people. We hope that he will be considered as the chief minister candidate,” Azmin told reporters in Kg Bolong in the Tuaran district while campaigning for Hajiji.

Political observers and rival coalition Warisan Plus have often pointed to the lack of a credible chief minister candidate from Perikatan-Sabah BN as proof that the pact is disunited and too unstable to govern Sabah.

Warisan Plus is fielding incumbent Mohd Shafie Apdal from Warisan as its choice for chief minister.

Sabah BN has said that whoever becomes its chief minister will be decided on which party and coalition wins the most seats in the polls.

Sabah BN is contesting 41 seats, Perikatan (29) and PBS (22). Despite being allies and disagreeing on the candidate for the top post, they are also pitting candidates against each other in 17 of these seats.

A Perikatan Nasional supporter at a campaign event in Tambalang, Sabah, today. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, September 15, 2020.
A Perikatan Nasional supporter at a campaign event in Tambalang, Sabah, today. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, September 15, 2020.

In the Kg Bolong event, Azmin spoke at length about Hajiji’s positive traits compared with Shafie’s.

This included Hajiji’s reputation of tirelessly helping his constituents as the reason why he has held the same seat for a record seven terms.

“His house is always open to those who need help and he helps, regardless of race, religion and political affiliation.”

In his own speech, Hajiji unveiled his plans for Sabah if chosen as chief minister, which includes modernising fisheries and farming, boosting tourism and bringing in more manufacturing to the region.

He also criticised Shafie for bungling the distribution of Covid-19 aid to Sabahans, saying it was given out to only a select few close to the Warisan Plus government.

“Shafie talks about Sabah for Sabahans, but in reality, it is Sabah for Semporna,” he said to about 200 Perikatan party workers from Tuaran.  the malaysian insight

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

