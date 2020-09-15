IF MUHYIDDIN CAN DO IT, WHY NOT ME? FREE-FOR-ALL CORRUPTION HITS NEW HIGH IN MALAY POLITICS: ZAHID PROMISES POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS FOR SABAH UMNO, PAS LEADERS IF BN WINS STATE POLLS
In a report by Berita Harian, Zahid was quoted saying while campaigning in Tawau that there will be negotiations with their partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to decide who gets which spots.
“God willing these appointments will also include allocations for Sabah Umno leaders, including those from PAS,” he said.
Zahid said the “new deal” will not only return autonomy to Sabah, but also other promises that will offer “new hope” to voters in the state.
“God willing, we will offer this new deal if BN with our other partners can form the Sabah state government again,” he reportedly said.
On Saturday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin announced the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), an Opposition coalition comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah.
Other contending parties aligned under GRS include Umno, Sabah Progressive Party, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and MCA.