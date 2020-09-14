MUHYIDDIN’S SIX BIGGEST DISASTERS ON DAY 1 OF SABAH CAMPAIGN – NOW ENROUTE TO POLITICAL EXTINCTION, HIS CRONIES-IN-TREACHERY AZMIN & ZURAIDA TRY TO PRETEND THEY HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH BERSATU’S SABAH FAILURE: ENAM KEGAGALAN MUHYIDDIN DI HARI PERTAMA PRN SABAH

The Sabah PRN whose nomination day took place yesterday saw some significant failures of Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister and the leader of PN yanf is the central government.

First, Muhyiddin failed to show the public that PN is a future coalition in the country.

Apart from not succeeding in attracting UMNO and BN to join PN, PRN Sabah saw the increase in failure because PN only contested 29 out of 73 seats.

On the other hand, UMNO and BN are contesting 41 seats, a position higher than PN.

In GE15, will Muhyiddin be able to withstand the pressure of UMNO and BN who are definitely more violent and want a higher number of Parliamentary seats to be contested than PN?

Secondly, the clash between PN, BN and PBS in 17 constituencies in Sabah further added to Muhyiddin’s embarrassing situation.

How can the hope of seizing the state of Sabah be a light of success because the 17 areas where the clashes took place on their own give an advantage to Warisan?

With 17 constituencies already an advantage to Warisan, it is not difficult for the party to win a few more seats to ensure that the state government remains in control.

Third, the failure to ensure that there are no clashes in the 17 constituencies also means that Muhyiddin’s position is not respected enough by BN and PBS, even though they are part of the government at the federal level.

If Muhyiddin is truly respected and he himself is the leader who has a “command”, of course the clash with each other will not happen.

Fourth, the announcement regarding the formation of the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) which merged PN, BN and PBS for the purpose of overthrowing Warisan, actually only added to the total failure of Muhyiddin’s leadership.

Once there is a PN, even it is already a government at the central level, why else is GRS created?

The establishment of GRS is a clear sign of Muhyiddin’s failure to make PN accepted by other parties he has given positions in the government and it seems that they are just waiting for the time to ignore him as Prime Minister in the next GE15.

After all, what does GRS mean if clashes between each other still fail to be avoided?

Fifth, Muhyiddin’s action in naming Hajiji Noor as the Chief Minister candidate who was immediately strongly opposed by UMNO and BN, clearly showed that there was no agreement in the GRS, and no leadership was shown by the United President in the newly formed coalition.

How can a Prime Minister, as soon as he nominates the Sabah Chief Ministerial candidate without any consultation with the parties, until it continues to be opposed by some UMNO leaders, including Zahid Hamidi himself?

It is clear that UMNO and BN’s open attacks on Muhyiddin following the announcement also showed that his position as Prime Minister was not respected enough and could not last long.

Sixth and worst, while Muhyiddin was criticized and beaten by UMNO in relation to the Chief Ministerial candidate, unfortunately none of the Bersatu leaders came forward to defend and defend him.

Which Deputy President, Vice Presidents, Fleet Chiefs and other senior Bersatu leaders have been given positions and positions by Muhyiddin?

Where are Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin who were recently specially appointed as Bersatu MPT Members?

Why did they all just remain silent and not speak up to defend Muhyiddin?

With all the above failures – believe me – Muhyiddin will fail even more to face the next GE15.

GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

PRN Sabah yang hari penamaan calonnnya berlangsung semalam menyaksikan beberapa kegagalan ketara Muhyiddin Yassin selaku Perdana Menteri dan peneraju PN yanf merupakan kerajaan di pusat.

Pertama, Muhyiddin gagal untuk menunjukkan kepada umum bahawa PN adalah sebuah gabungan yang ada masa depan di negara ini.

Selain tidak berjaya menarik UMNO dan BN menyertai PN, PRN Sabah menyaksikan bertambahnya lagi kegagalan tersebut kerana PN hanya bertanding 29 daripada 73 kerusi.

Sebaliknya UMNO dan BN bertanding 41 kerusi, satu kedudukan yang lebih tinggi daripada PN.

Dalam PRU15 nanti, mampukah Muhyiddin menahan asakan UMNO dan BN yang sudah pasti lebih ganas mahukan jumlah kerusi Parlimen lebih tinggi untuk ditandingi berbanding PN?

Kedua, berlakunya pertembungan sesama sendiri antara PN, BN dan PBS di 17 kawasan Dun di Sabah menambahkan lagi keadaan yang memalukan Muhyiddin itu.

Bagaimana harapan untuk merampas negeri Sabah boleh ada cahaya kejayaan kerana 17 kawasan yang berlaku pertembungan sesama sendiri itu dengan sendirinya memberi kelebihan kepada Warisan?

Dengan 17 kawasan sudah merupakan kelebihan kepada Warisan, tidaklah sukar untuk parti itu meraih sedikit saja lagi kerusi kemenangan bagi memastikan kerajaan negeri kekal dalam genggaman.

Ketiga, kegagalan memastikan tidak berlaku pertembungan di 17 kawasan itu turut bermakna keudukan Muhyiddin tidak cukup dihormati oleh BN dan PBS, walaupun mereka adalah sebahagian daripada kerajaan di peringkat persekutuan.

Jika Muhyiddin benar-benar dihormati dan beliau sendiri sebagai pemimpin yang ada “command”, sudah tentu pertembungan sesama sendiri itu tidak berlaku.

Keempat, pengumuman berkenaan pembentukan Gabungan Rakyat Sabah yang menggabungkan PN, BN dan PBS bagi tujuan menumbangkan Warisan, sebenarnya hanya menambahkan lagi jumlah kegagalan kepimpinan Muhyiddin.

Setelah ada PN, bahkan ia sudah pun merupan kerajaan di peringkat pusat, untuk apa lagi diwujudkan GRS?

Penubuhan GRS adalah tanda nyata gagalnya Muhyiddin menjadikan PN diterima oleh parti-parti lain yang diberikannya jawatan dalam kerajaan dan seolah-olah mereka hanya menunggu masa untuk mengabaikannya sebagai Perdana Menteri dalam PRU15 akan datang.

Lagi pula, apa makna diwujudkan GRS jika pertembungan sesama sendiri pun masih gagal dielakkan?

Kelima, tindakan Muhyiddin menamakan Hajiji Noor sebagai calon Ketua Menteri yang kemudian segera dibantah keras oleh UMNO dan BN, dengan jelas memperlihatkan langsung tidak ada kesepakatan dalam GRS, sekaligus tiada kepimpinan ditunjukkan oleh Presiden Bersatu tersebut dalam gabungan yang baru diwujudkan itu.

Bagaimana seorang Perdana Menteri, sebaik saja menamakan calon Ketua Menteri Sabah tanpa ada sebarang perundingan dengan parti-parti sehingga ia terus disanggah oleh beberapa pemimpin UMNO, termasuk Zahid Hamidi sendiri?

Adalah nyata, serangan-serangan terbuka UMNO dan BN terhadap Muhyiddin berikutan pengumuman itu juga menunjukkan kedudukan beliau sebagai Perdana Menteri tidak cukup dihormati dan tidak mampu bertahan lama.

Keenam dan paling buruk, sementara Muhyiddin dikecam dan dibelasah oleh UMNO berkaitan calon Ketua Menteri itu, malangnya tidak ada seorang pun pemimpin Bersatu tampil membela dan mempertahankannya.

Mana Timbalan Presiden, Naib-Naib Presiden, Ketua Armada dan lain-lain pimpinan kanan Bersatu yang telah diberikan jawatan dan kedudukan oleh Muhyiddin?

Mana Azmin Ali dan Zuraida Kamaruddin yang baru-baru ini dilantik secara istimewa sebagai Ahli MPT Bersatu?

Kenapa mereka semua hanya berdiam diri dan tidak tampil bersuara mempertahankan Muhyiddin?

Dengan semua kegagalan di atas – percayalah – Muhyiddin akan lebih gagal untuk mendepani PRU15 akan datang.

