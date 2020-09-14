Husam denies quitting Amanah after fallout with Mat Sabu

PETALING JAYA: Amanah communications director Khalid Samad has confirmed that Husam Musa has resigned from his position as party vice-president.

This comes after Husam denied a report claiming he resigned from his post as well as that of Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairman in protest against party president Mohamad Sabu.

In a statement, Khalid said Husam’s request to relinquish the post was made to allow him to focus on efforts to win more seats for Amanah in Kelantan.

He also quashed reports that Husam’s resignation was out of discontent with Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, or other party leaders, saying this was baseless.

Rather, he said, the decision was made to strengthen Amanah’s position in Kelantan, particularly in Kota Bharu.

“Since his abilities and capabilities are still needed at the national stage, Amanah has decided to ask him to monitor and act as an adviser to the three Amanah bureaus in preparation to face the 15th general election.

“These three bureaus are the election, communications and strategy bureaus. Proposal papers on his new role are being prepared for his agreement,” Khalidhe said.

In a text message to FMT earlier today, Husam denied The Malaysian Insight’s report that he resigned from his post in protest against Mohamad, saying, “not correct”.

The report quoting sources claimed Husam submitted his resignation letter two weeks ago.

According to the source, Husam was not satisfied with Mohamad’s leadership, particularly in not providing a clear direction in supporting either former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad or PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Husam joined Amanah following his sacking from PAS in 2016. He is an appointed vice-president.

