BOMBSHELL – DECEPTION, DISTRUST & DESTRUCTION – IN LUST FOR POWER, BERSATU & UMNO ENGAGE IN PROXY WAR IN SABAH – WHILE SUCKER HADI WAS ABANDONED: ‘EVEN AMANAH GOT 1 SEAT – BUT MUHYIDDIN & ZAHID NOT HUMANE ENOUGH TO GIVE PAS ANY AT ALL’ – ALL EYES ON PAS TO LISTEN TO HADI’S FACE-SAVING WORDS & ‘MAKE WAY’ AGAIN IN GE15 – AFTER ALL, IT’S FOR MALAY & MUSLIM UNITY & THEY WILL BE ‘REPRESENTED BY UMNO & BERSATU!

Politics | September 14, 2020 by | 0 Comments

    

  

    

Sabah Election 2020 - Shafie Apdal Slogan - We Are Here To Build A Nation, Not A Particular Race Or Religion

  

    

      

Muhyiddin Yassin - Prime Minister Legitimacy In Question

   

  

     

Zahid Hamidi - Fist Up

   

    

  

Sabah State Election – The 90-Minute Emergency Meeting

     

   

   

Sabah State Election – Muhyiddin Launches Gabungan Rakyat Sabah GRS

    

    

   

Bung Moktar and Zahid Hamidi

       

    

    

PAS President Hadi Awang and UMNO President Zahid Hamidi - Smiling and Waving

    

    

  

Muhyiddin Yassin vs Zahid Hamidi - Sucker Hadi Awang

    

     

   

Mercedes-Benz S450L AMG – RM700000 - Kelantan Chief Minister Ahmad Yakob

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle