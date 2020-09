Kenapa UMNO Berani Kincin Atas Kepala Pas? Sebab Pas Tak Boleh Buat Apa Pun.

Deputy PAS president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has expressed disappointment with political allies who claimed that his party’s agenda was not suitable for East Malaysian territories.

In his closing speech at the 66th PAS national delegates’ assembly (muktamar) in Pengkalan Chepa today, Tuan Ibrahim (above) said PAS’ agenda was suitable for everyone in Malaysia.

“That’s why I feel sad that there are leaders… our allies who claim that PAS is not suitable for Sarawak and the like.

“We believe that our agenda, our struggle, is suitable for (adherents of) all religions,” he said.

PAS was not allowed to field candidates in Sabah by Perikatan Nasional and BN for the upcoming state elections on Sept 26.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president and PN deputy president Jeffrey Kitingan (below) had gone on record to say that this was intentional as PAS was not well accepted by Sabahans.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim defended the party’s record and fairness during his speech.

“There has never been an issue which we have brought that caused a polemic on unfairness. Therefore, we need to fulfil our agenda when we are in power.

“PAS must champion the fight against corruption because PAS is the party with the most integrity,” he said.

In a related development, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan announced that the party has seen a drop in recruitment this year and attributed this to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The total number of new recruits year-to-date was 29,504 while the figure was 46,560 for the whole of 2019.

“The recruitment drive will be revived and we will try to increase the numbers in the coming three months.

“The total number of active PAS members as of Aug 20 stood at 806,159,” he said.

Kedah has the most members (170,342) followed by Kelantan (131,362) and Terengganu (110,087).

At PAS Muktamar, Hadi drives home point that Muhyiddin is Perikatan’s choice for PM, one-on-one fight with Pakatan at GE15