Will Shafie Apdal Come Out (Eventually) As The Deputy Prime Minister?

Warisan is contesting 46 seats. To win a simple majority (37 seats) and form the state government by themselves Warisan needs an 80% success rate. In 2018 Warisan won 21 seats.
PN (Bersatu) is contesting 29 seats. Even if Bersatu wins all 29 seats they cannot form the state government.
Is there any ‘election agreement’ between Warisan (Shafie Apdal) and Bersatu (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) ?
It goes this way folks. The more UMNO loses in Sabah on 26th September 2020 the more it strengthens Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s position in Malaysian politics. If UMNO loses big in Sabah it will be the end of UMNO not just in Sabah but it will weaken UMNO greatly on the Semenanjung.
Then come PRU15 / General Election time (in 2023 – there is not going to be any earlier general elections) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will have that much of an easier time “negotiating” seat allocations not just with UMNO but with every other coalition “partner”.
So a weaker UMNO means a stronger Muhyiddin Yassin.
Shafie Apdal is gaining strength. It looks like Shafie will win big in Sabah on 26th September. From what I hear Shafie and Muhyiddin may decide that instead of going against each other why not work together?
There are reasons for this. The biggest reason is because UMNO is weak and there does not appear to be an UMNO doing a thorough housecleaning and putting their house in order. Pas is a non starter. So UMNO and Pas will be more of a liability than an asset.
On the other hand Bersatu and Warisan (oops I forgot to mention – being largely Muslim and pribumi led) are the two parties that are gaining in strength. They may just team up.
Sarawak should have no problems supporting Shafie Apdal. At the end of it all Shafie Apdal may become the Deputy Prime Minister.
