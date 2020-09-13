Will Shafie Apdal Come Out (Eventually) As The Deputy Prime Minister?

PROFESSORS ‘KANGKUNG’, PRO-MUHYIDDIN BLOGS & UMNO’S CLOWN PRINCE ALL COME OUT TO PUT ‘HUMPTY-DUMPTY’ COUP PM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN: FAILURE TO FORGE UNITED FRONT IS NOW ‘BRILLIANT STRATEGY’ , ‘NEW POLITICAL NORM’ TO ENSURE VICTORY WHILE RUMORS SPREAD SHAFIE WILLING TO BECOME MUHYIDDIN’S DPM – YET IF SHAFIE WINS, WHY SHOULD HE WANT TO BE DPM – WHEN HE CAN BE PM!

Clashes of candidates a ‘new political norm’ to ensure victory, says Bung Moktar

KINABATANGAN— Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has described the clashes of candidates from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its allies, BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), in 17 seats in the Sabah state election as a ‘new political norm’ to ensure victory for them to form a new state government.

“Hence, I call on all BN leaders to adopt the new norm.

Bung Moktar, who is contesting for the Lamag state seat, admitted that several leaders of  the allied parties were unhappy with the decision and did not wish for the clashes to happen.

These constituencies are mostly located in the interior, central and northern parts of Sabah with a majority of Kadazandusun and Murut voters.

Yesterday, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh described the clashes with its allies Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in 17 seats in the Sabah state election as a “friendly contest”. — Bernama

BN-Perikatan-PBS clashes in 17 seats may be their strategy, says analyst

KOTA KINABALU— It is still anybody’s game in the 17 seats where Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its allies Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) are crossing swords in the Sabah state election, said a political analyst.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) senior lecturer Prof Dr Lee Kuok Tiung said this is because these seats involve multi-cornered fights which could have been staged with the mutual understanding of BN and its allies.

“But this time, these are multi-cornered fights. You never know, it could be their strategy,” Lee told Bernama when contacted.

Lee ruled out misunderstanding and the obsession for power as the cause of the clashes, which many viewed as surprising given that the allies had held talks on seat distribution prior to the nomination of candidates yesterday.

He explained that not all seats saw overlaps between BN and its allies but only those they had agreed upon.

“For me, that is brilliant on the part of the leadership or else you wouldn’t be able to reach any consensus,” said Lee, who is from the UMS Social Science and Humanities Faculty.

Another analyst, Tony Paridi Bagang, felt that the clashes in 17 out of the 73 seats up for grabs were expected.

However, the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah senior lecturer (Government and Politics) said they occurred because the allies failed to reach consensus on seat allocation.

“Early indications surfaced when PBS decided to use its own logo in this election, sending message on its desire to field candidates in most of the constituencies.

“Furthermore, PBS is already out of BN and is not obliged to accede to the wishes of BN or PN. It can also be taken to mean that PN, BN and their ally were not too successful in their seat distribution negotiations,” said Bagang.

Nevertheless, Bagang viewed these clashes as “friendly contests” among parties which have forged cooperation to form the government.

Local political writer and analyst Musli Oli said challenges faced by the leadership of the coalition at the state level in managing Sabah politics had resulted in these clashes.

Musli also felt that the creation of 13 new seats for this election had contributed to the jostling for seats among the allies and complicated the distribution of seats. — Bernama

Will Shafie Apdal Come Out (Eventually) As The Deputy Prime Minister?

Well first of all here are the various parties contesting the Sabah State elections. UMNO is contesting 31 seats. I think they are going to be wiped out. Umno is dead.

Warisan is contesting 46 seats. To win a simple majority (37 seats) and form the state government by themselves Warisan needs an 80% success rate. In 2018 Warisan won 21 seats.  

 

PN (Bersatu) is contesting 29 seats. Even if Bersatu wins all 29 seats they cannot form the state government. 

Is there any ‘election agreement’ between Warisan (Shafie Apdal) and Bersatu (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) ?

It goes this way folks. The more UMNO loses in Sabah on 26th September 2020 the more it strengthens Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s position in Malaysian politics. If UMNO loses big in Sabah it will be the end of UMNO not just in Sabah but it will weaken UMNO greatly on the Semenanjung.

Then come PRU15 / General Election time (in 2023 – there is not going to be any earlier general elections) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will have that much of an easier time “negotiating” seat allocations not just with UMNO but with every other coalition “partner”. 

So a weaker UMNO means a stronger Muhyiddin Yassin.

Shafie Apdal  is gaining strength.  It looks like Shafie will win big in Sabah on 26th September. From what I hear Shafie and Muhyiddin may decide that instead of going against each other why not work together?

There are reasons for this. The biggest reason is because UMNO is weak and there does not appear to be an UMNO doing a thorough housecleaning and putting their house in order. Pas is a non starter. So UMNO and Pas will be more of a liability than an asset.

On the other hand Bersatu and Warisan (oops I forgot to mention – being largely Muslim and pribumi led) are the two parties that are gaining in strength. They may just team up.

Sarawak should have no problems supporting Shafie Apdal. At the end of it all Shafie Apdal may become the Deputy Prime Minister.

Hows that for a walkabout? – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

