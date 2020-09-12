IF SHAFIE CAN UNITE, WHY CAN’T MUHYIDDIN? FAILURE AGAIN, MUHYIDDIN ASHEN-FACED WITH HOURS-OLD ‘GRS’ IN TATTERS – AS SABAH ALLIES VOMIT OUT HIS DOG-EAT-DOG SCHEMES, REFUSING TO TRUST HIM & HIS COUP ARCHITECT AZMIN ALI: GRS PARTIES TO NOW FIGHT EACH OTHER IN AT LEAST 17 SEATS – AS EC CONFIRMS 447 CANDIDATES VYING FOR 73 SEATS
KOTA KINABALU — Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s assurances of a united Gabungan Rakyat Sabah earlier today have evaporated after allied parties were confirmed to be challenging one another in 17 seats for the state election.
The GRS is a coalition comprising PN, Barisan Nasional and local Sabah Opposition parties that were cobbled together to jointly challenge the ruling Warisan Plus pact.
The dispute over 11 seats that BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday purported had been resolved following Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s intervention still existed as of noon.
This put three GRS parties on a collision course in Paginatan and Tulid, caused clashes between PBS and BN parties in 10 seats, and between the local party and PN parties in six.
Muhyiddin flew into Sabah early Friday and met with party leaders, during which he advised them to resolve their differences.
Rivals have seized on the disarray within the GRS camp, questioning how such a fractured coalition would be able to lead the state.
Voting for the Sabah election is on September 26. – MALAY MAIL
Battles royale in Sabah as EC confirms 447 candidates fighting for 73 seats
KOTA KINABALU — An average of over six contestants in each of Sabah’s 73 seats look set to divide support in the state election, after the Election Commission announced that hundreds of candidates have been formally accepted today.
EC Datuk chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said 447 candidates will take part in the two-week campaigning period that will feature 17 parties not including independents.
There were also 26 seats with six contestants, 15 with five, and 13 featuring seven distinct candidates.
MALAY MAIL
.