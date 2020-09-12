WHO THE HELL IS MUHYIDDIN – RESURGENT SABAH PARTIES GIVE HIM A DOSE OF HIS OWN BACKSTABBING POISON – THE SAME BRAND HE USED TO KILL HIS OWN PAKATAN GOVT : PBS THE FIRST TO RENEGE ON MUHYIDDIN’S ‘GRS’ – CONTESTS IN 22 SEATS & NOT 15 – TRIGGERING MORE CLASHES THAN EXPECTED

KOTA KINABALU: PBS sprang a surprise after fielding candidates in seven additional seats on top of the 15 it announced earlier, sparking further clashes between Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional parties.

Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh, during a press conference to inform the details of the nomination day today, announced that PBS was in fact contesting in 22 seats.

In the initial 15 seats, PBS was set to contest a total of eight seats against BN parties versus Umno in Bengkoka, Tanjung Aru and Telupid, against PBRS in Matunggong, Tandek and Kadamaian, and against Sabah MCA in Kapayan and Karamunting.

Today, PBS issued a new list of candidates that has seven additional seats – Paginatan, Lumadan, Tambunan, Bingkor, Tulid, Moyog and Liawan.

In total, there will be clashes in 17 seats between BN, PN and PBS.

In the Paginatan and Tulid seats, there will be a three-way fight between them, and this does not take into account the other contesting parties.

PBS had prior to nomination day said it was contesting only 15 seats.

PBS deputy president Radin Malleh had said the party actually wanted 25 seats but was willing to accept 15 to ensure that PN and its allies could win the election.

Malleh also said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had advised during a meeting yesterday that, if possible, parties in BN, PN and allies avoid clashing in the state election.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

