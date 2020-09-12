IN SABAH, SHAFIE LEADS EPIC DO-OR-DIE BATTLE NOT ONLY FOR HIS STATE – BUT ALSO FOR MALAYSIA: ‘THE UPRISING OF THE PEOPLE OF SABAH WILL HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON NATIONAL POLITICS’ – IF WARISAN-PLUS WINS BIG, MUHYIDDIN WON’T DARE CALL FOR SNAP GE15 – AND THE LIKES OF AZMIN, WHO STARTED THE TREND OF PARTY-JUMPING, COUP-STYLE OF POWER GRABBING WILL FIND THEMSELVES ‘OUT OF BUSINESS’

THE Sabah election will not only affect voters there, but it will also have an impact at the federal level, said Liew Chin Tong.

The Johor DAP chairman said the dissolution of the state assembly on July 30 has shown the firm leadership of caretaker chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“It has also injected a positive spirit into Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus supporters. The ‘katak’ (party hoppers) who had wanted to jump will not be rewarded.

“Instead, they may lose their seats. Some will not even be placed as candidates and some will not win,” he said in a post on his blog and Facebook page today

The Sabah elections began today with nominations and polling day is on September 26 and early voting on September 22.

Liew said that, clearly, the message of the Sabah state election this time is for all Malaysians to teach a lesson to treacherous politicians and those who betray the people’s struggle.

“Sabah’s political development will shape the country’s political direction. The uprising of the people of Sabah on September 26 will have a big impact on national politics.”

He said PH must now work hard to ensure victory in the state election.

“If we can win big on September 26, then Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will think twice before calling for a surprise general election.”

The state election was called on July 30 after an attempt by former chief minister Musa Aman and assemblymen aligned to the federal government to overthrow Shafie.

Liew also said Shafie did not join Muhyiddin’s team during the Sheraton move in February.

“In fact, he continued to fight together with his friends who opposed the Muhyiddin government.

He said in 2008, the opposition won 80 seats out of 165 seats in the peninsula, while in 2018, PH won 98 seats in the peninsula.

“PH is capable of winning around 80 seats in the peninsula. In the worst case scenario, I believe PH will maintain the 80 seats.

“In 2018, Warisan, DAP and PKR won 14 parliamentary seats in Sabah and 10 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.”

Liew said if Warisan, DAP and the others can win big on September 26, it means federal snap polls are called, Sabah can contribute 20 seats to PH Plus.

“If it’s 80 plus 20, it will be 100. This does not count the seats that PH Plus can get from Sarawak again.

“Finally, if Parliament is dissolved and the result of the general election is a suspended Parliament (hung Parliament) where both parties will have about 111, the loser is Muhyiddin.”

He added that it is not logical for Muhyiddin to call for an election to win only 111 seats.

“Only if his political coalition is confident of winning 135 seats will it be worth it for him to call a snap election.

“Otherwise, a surprise GE will probably only benefit Umno. Muhyiddin and Bersatu will be swallowed alive by Umno.” – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

An epic do-or-die battle for Shafie

DATUK Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is about to fight the biggest battle in his political life.

All eyes will be zooming in on the Sabah state election, which opens for nominations today (Sept 12), and which a Sabah journalist has described as the “maddest election” he has ever covered.

It is a do-or-die battle for Shafie.

The caretaker chief minister needs to win convincingly or it will be back to square one for him.

“Winning by two or three seats won’t be a fatal blow but it will be status quo and party-jumping will start again.

“If Shafie gets a solid win, we may be entering a different kind of game in politics, ” said a political consultant with Sabah ties.

A credible win would also enable the Warisan president to cement his base as the leader of a genuinely homegrown political party.

Shafie has been under tremendous stress, especially after the controversial dissolution of the state assembly.

His trademark grin and cheery demeanour seem to have disappeared, and his aides say he is exhausted by the rollercoaster-like politics of the past month.

He is said to have gone round the state twice and has made several hectic rounds on the west coast of Sabah where he has limited support.

Well, the rollercoaster ride is about to get crazier now that the election campaign has officially kicked off.

Sabah state politics normally has little impact on politics in the peninsula but this is an election like never before, and it will have some repercussions on the general election which is anticipated to take place soon.

“A win for Shafie could provide the bang needed to galvanise Pakatan Harapan in the general election, ” said the above political consultant.

Shafie has already scored a moral victory when the apex court decided against former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s bid to challenge the dissolution of the state assembly.

It is seen as the final sunset for Musa who had run Sabah for 15 years.

“Sabahans are fed up of the political stand-off. People want the election so that we can start over again, ” said Melanie Chia, a lawyer and former deputy president of the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Chia, who resigned from SAPP because she disagreed with the party’s decision to join Perikatan Nasional, is now part of a third force group known as the Alliance of Independent Candidates who will be contesting the polls.

The Sabah experience has laid bare the fragile nature of political alliances that have formed over the last two years.

For a while, it seemed like there would be a free-for-all between Bersatu and Umno, both of which are eyeing the same base in Sabah.

The two parties appear to have sorted things out, but their underlying rivalry is likely to be repeated on a bigger and more intense scale in the general election.

However, even a flying visit by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to Kota Kinabalu on Friday (Sept 11) failed to resolve the overlapping claims among the other Perikatan partners in the Kadazandusun seats, and the partners will slug it out in the coming days.

In Sabah, they do not seem to understand that to win the war, you cannot go for every battle.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has often come across as a figure for comic relief in Parliament.

But he has been credited for the fact that 95% of the Umno candidates are new faces, and for retiring off the Umno warlords.

If Umno does well, he could emerge as the new figure of influence in Sabah Umno despite the graft charges hanging over him.

The rift between Warisan and PKR also played out for everyone to see on the day Shafie unveiled the Warisan Plus candidates.

PKR leaders were upset that Shafie gave the party only seven seats despite their demands for 14 seats, and Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew refused to go on stage to be photographed alongside other Warisan Plus leaders.

PKR eventually settled for seven seats but the damage was done.

“No one side has a clear-cut edge at this point in time although Shafie has the advantage of incumbency. Both sides have their strengths and they are also not short of funds, ” said Fui K. Soong, CEO of the CENSE think tank.

Soong said Shafie has seen how Sarawak’s cohesiveness as a government has enabled it to negotiate with the Federal Government.

“Shafie would want to get Sabahans behind him so that he can do the same on issues that matter to Sabahans, ” said Soong.

However, a recent survey by SEEDS, a Sabah-based research group, showed that although Shafie is the people’s top choice for chief minister, only 44.3% indicated support for Warisan Plus.

At the same time, only 53% approved of Warisan’s administration of the state.

On the other hand, the survey showed that the Opposition (Barisan, Perikatan and Sabah STAR) have a combined support of 47.9%.

State rights especially over oil royalties, the illegal immigrant issue and the economy are the most pressing concerns of Sabahans.

Almost half of Sabah’s voters are aged between 21 and 40, and jobs and wages are topmost on their minds.

The SEEDS survey also showed that they rely on social media and mobile messaging for news. Given the Covid-19 related restrictions on mass gatherings and campaigning, social media will be the main influencer in the state election.

The snap state election is a golden opportunity for Sabahans to hit the reset button, and with a multitude of parties and hundreds of candidates vying for 73 seats, they are truly spoilt for choice in determining the future of Sabah. – ANN

